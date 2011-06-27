Used 1997 Cadillac DeVille Consumer Reviews
'97 deville
I loved this car. Luxury, good mileage 19-21 mpg. Excellent ride. I'm not a kid, and I'm not in a hurry, I'm into comfort. We live 20 miles in a rural setting in California. We drive a lot. I also have a Prius for my sales job, 45 plus mpg, 40,000 a year, but when we go out, we always take the DeVille.
Awesome
Im 17 and my grandfather gave me my 97 cadillac deville d'elegance. defenitly an awesome car especially for my age. i use it for speed really. very fast. very comfortable. and the backseat is like a bed ;)
A good deal for the $$$
I bought this car last year and have only put about 5K miles on it since. It is used mainly for long trips. The car only has 74k miles on it. I have had no problems other than the power ant stopped working and now I have to hand wash the car. Very smooth ride and strong V-8. I paid $4100 for the car and never looked back.
Pretty good, but why any problems?
This Deville makes one quart of oil disappear every 1400-1800 miles ...considered within normal tolerance by Cadillac ...have seen this over and over again on internet sites. A truly free economy would produce an immediate corrective response by the manufacturer to their hoped-for future customers. However, car is very comfortable and still gets a reasonable 17-27 mpg for a 4,000 lb. car.
Another leaking cadillac
Have owned 3 Cadillacs; all had fluid leaks. '92 needed new transmission and water pump before 40,000 miles. 97 needed water pump at 45k miles and had 3 batteries. Then it started to stall but dealer couldn't find anything wrong. A/C came out of defrost vents at times. With cost of car, it should not be a problem. With supposed quality, a much longer warranty should be given.
