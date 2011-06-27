Used 1997 Cadillac DeVille Consumer Reviews

'97 deville cp , 06/02/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I loved this car. Luxury, good mileage 19-21 mpg. Excellent ride. I'm not a kid, and I'm not in a hurry, I'm into comfort. We live 20 miles in a rural setting in California. We drive a lot. I also have a Prius for my sales job, 45 plus mpg, 40,000 a year, but when we go out, we always take the DeVille. Report Abuse

Awesome youngcaddy , 07/23/2011 7 of 9 people found this review helpful Im 17 and my grandfather gave me my 97 cadillac deville d'elegance. defenitly an awesome car especially for my age. i use it for speed really. very fast. very comfortable. and the backseat is like a bed ;)

A good deal for the $$$ gm owner 4 ever , 09/08/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought this car last year and have only put about 5K miles on it since. It is used mainly for long trips. The car only has 74k miles on it. I have had no problems other than the power ant stopped working and now I have to hand wash the car. Very smooth ride and strong V-8. I paid $4100 for the car and never looked back.

Pretty good, but why any problems? Storm22 , 06/27/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This Deville makes one quart of oil disappear every 1400-1800 miles ...considered within normal tolerance by Cadillac ...have seen this over and over again on internet sites. A truly free economy would produce an immediate corrective response by the manufacturer to their hoped-for future customers. However, car is very comfortable and still gets a reasonable 17-27 mpg for a 4,000 lb. car.