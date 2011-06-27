Used 1997 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me
- $2,195
1997 Cadillac DeVille Base120,395 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cool Motors - Phoenix / Arizona
1997 Cadillac DeVille with a 4.6L V8 engine. Automatic transmission. Carfax reports this vehicle as a No Accident One Owner vehicle. This vehicle was owned in Arizona. There is a visible large dent(s) on the passenger side toward the trunk and some small chips on the front bumper, otherwise no body damage and the paint is in good shape and condition. The interior was well maintained and is extra clean. No cracks or rips in the leather. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. The transmission shifts very smoothly. No high pressure salesmen here. Want to take the vehicle to be checked out by your mechanic? Just let us know where you would like to take it. We want you to be happy and comfortable with your purchase. Come in today to take a look at this Cool vehicle. A rated with the BBB. Local family owned. NO AUCTION CARS. Hand picked local trades from people like you. Same location for nearly 20 years and in business for over 30. Here is a link to view and see what previous customers say about Cool Motors: https://www.cars.com/dealers/164935/cool-motors/reviews/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y6VU230977
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,988
1998 Cadillac DeVille Base129,423 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Joseph Chevrolet - Cincinnati / Ohio
Only 129,423 Miles! Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Cadillac Deville delivers a Gas V8 4.6L/279 engine powering this Automatic transmission. SAFETY/SECURITY PKG -inc: elect compass mirror, StabiliTrak, audible theft-deterrent system, programmable garage door opener, LEATHER SEATING AREA, LEATHER RECLINING DUAL COMFORT FRONT SEAT.*This Cadillac Deville Comes Equipped with These Options *COMFORT/CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: 4-way pwr lumbar support, heated front seats, memory pkg (settings for seat, lumbar, exit position, outside mirrors, climate control, radio) , CLEARCOAT EXTERIOR PAINT (STD), BODY-SIDE ACCENT STRIPE (STD), 4.6L (279) SFI DOHC V8 NORTHSTAR ENGINE (STD), Windshield wiper activated headlamps, Twilight sentinel, Tungsten halogen headlamps, Trunk mat, Trunk convenience net, Steel safety cage.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Joseph Chevrolet located at 8733 Colerain Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45251 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y6WU765082
Stock: L81451C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $2,750
1998 Cadillac DeVille Base135,776 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
This car features alloy wheels and leather interior. We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y5WU715239
Stock: 21788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$4,000
1998 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance93,778 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Neptune Auto Sales - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 1998 Cadillac d'Elegance 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White Diamond with a Neutral Shale Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Chrome Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, 11 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Compass Mirror, Power driver seat, Programmable Garage Door Opener, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Rear anti-roll bar, StabiliTrak, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Voltmeter, Front Bench Seat, Heated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin Carpeted Floor Mats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 757-600-0498 or sales@neptuneautosales.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KE54Y3WU761066
Stock: 879
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $5,190
1996 Cadillac DeVille Base72,999 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD52Y7TU234357
Stock: 20-247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $1,400
1998 Cadillac DeVille Base122,948 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 1998 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Base 4dr Sedan features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Brown with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54YXWU808628
Stock: AAW-808628
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- $4,950
1996 Cadillac DeVille Base88,687 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Cass Burch Chevrolet - Quitman / Georgia
Alloy Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Aluminum Wheels MORE ABOUT US We 'promise' to treat you the way we want to be treated when we make a major purchase. We want you to 'feel like family' and actually 'ENJOY the experience' when you do business with Cass Burch Chevrolet! You can expect prompt, friendly, courteous and competent service that keeps our customers consistently ranking Cass Burch Chevrolet as the Top Dealer Chevy Dealer in South Georgia in customer satisfaction for Both SALES & SERVICE. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD52Y5TU254333
Stock: C1217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-19-2015
- New Listing$2,988Great Deal | $2,696 below market
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base82,120 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 82,120 MILES LEATHER V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y7XU716698
Stock: VIN6698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,750Good Deal | $1,293 below market
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base100,642 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anderson Toyota - Loves Park / Illinois
CALL 815-397-8900 TODAY!! 100K MILES!! 4.6L V8 POWER!! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! POWER PACKAGE WITH CRUSIE CONTROL!! LEATHER INTERIOR!! GREAT DRIVER!! RIGHT HERE AT THE ANDERSON USED CAR SUPERSTORE!! Home test-drives and delivery available! Sterling 1999 Cadillac DeVille FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC Leather Seats*, Neutral Shale w/Leather Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! 17/26 City/Highway MPGBuy or lease from the comfort of your home! From start to finish - you can build your deal online with FAST LANE. Remote test-drives and delivery available. A truly contact-free process! View pricing and payment options, research and choose protection products, arrange financing and even upload needed documents! Call us today to check availability! New and used sales 815-397-8900. Your number one source for used cars in Rockford! Over 400 to choose from! Free Autocheck! Family-owned and proudly serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, Winnebago and Boone Counties and Northern Illinois / Southern Wisconsin for 50 years. Our commitment to customer service is second-to-none. Your Rockford Used Cars Superstore on the corner of Riverside and Perryville!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y4XU718358
Stock: B15289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $1,995Good Deal | $522 below market
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base173,666 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Engel Bros - Farina / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y5XU767066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Fair Deal | $729 below market
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base51,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 1999 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Base 4dr Sedan features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Champagne interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y6XU793305
Stock: WYC-793305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $7,850
1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance114,852 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>1999 CADILLAC DEVILLE***LOW MILES***LEATHER****FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KE54Y9XU701455
Stock: W3908A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,960Fair Deal
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base77,887 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Cotillion White 1999 Cadillac DeVille *VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!, *LEATHER SEATS, *POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *AIR CONDITIONING, *ALLOY WHEELS, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive ! 17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y3XU768653
Stock: BX7726B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $3,333
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base177,377 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marketplace Chevy Buick - Stonewall / Louisiana
Neutral Shale Leather. **SHREVEPORT/ BOSSIER CITY** Marketplace Cheverolet is just 7 miles south of Shreveport straight down I-49. 17/26 City/Highway MPG Autoworld Pre-owned proudly serving the following communities Shreveport, Bossier City, Natchitoches, Coushatta, Many, Zwolle, Keithville, Stonewall, Ruston, Logansport, Texarkana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y4XU714097
Stock: 714097T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- New Listing$5,586
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base91,623 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Leather Seating Area Leather Seats 4.6L (279) Sfi Dohc V8 Northstar Engine Body-Side Accent Stripe Clearcoat Exterior Paint Leather Reclining Dual Comfort Front Seat This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 1999 Cadillac DeVille only has 91,623mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. A Cadillac with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This DeVille was gently driven and it shows. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The look is unmistakably Cadillac, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Cadillac DeVille will definitely turn heads. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y6XU740040
Stock: XU740040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- $10,500
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base62,867 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kevin Grover GMC - Wagoner / Oklahoma
1 of 12 feature cars. Used in the filming of August Osage County movie.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y1XU760616
Stock: 15460A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- $2,998Great Deal | $1,068 below market
2000 Cadillac DeVille Base106,926 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nevada Auto Mall - Nevada / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y0YU193719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,999Good Deal | $713 below market
2000 Cadillac DeVille Base89,823 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y7YU293204
Stock: 293204
Certified Pre-Owned: No