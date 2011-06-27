Used 1993 Cadillac DeVille Coupe Consumer Reviews

Great car sue clabaugh , 06/20/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Second owner. Had 16,000 miles when bought. Has driven beautifully. Very few problems and a comfort to drive long distances. Usually noticed as Wow! One of a kind for years on it. Saw it on the lot and was love at first sight, still is. Report Abuse

Something special CHARLIE , 10/16/2008 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I live in Michigan, I bought a 1993, 2-dr coupe, 4.9, the most beautiful car red with White interior and half White leather top, from a 90 year old woman who bought it new, ( she paid cash ) in Bristol, Tennessee. Last month. It has 48,500 miles on it and it has not been out of garage except around block by nephew once a week, I wanted to share that story with the Cadillac owners, it is still there, I will go change oil and get her soon. Respects.

two of a kind Joe Hale , 12/31/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I first bought a 1989 coupe deville from my boss beautiful car it had 104,000 on it owned lincolns, corvettes, you name it i owned it this is the nicest car i ever bought until i bought a 1993 justy like it anyway when i sold the 1989 to a friend it had 292,000 miles on it and is still running today all i ever had to do to it was put tires and brake pads on it bought my 1993 with 40,000 miles on it it has 152,000 and have never done anything to it best cars iv ever owned beautiful to look at comfortable get 18.8 in town and 28,6 on the hwy remarkable vehical