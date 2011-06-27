  1. Home
Used 1993 Cadillac DeVille Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 DeVille
4.8
4 reviews
Great car

sue clabaugh, 06/20/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Second owner. Had 16,000 miles when bought. Has driven beautifully. Very few problems and a comfort to drive long distances. Usually noticed as Wow! One of a kind for years on it. Saw it on the lot and was love at first sight, still is.

Something special

CHARLIE, 10/16/2008
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

I live in Michigan, I bought a 1993, 2-dr coupe, 4.9, the most beautiful car red with White interior and half White leather top, from a 90 year old woman who bought it new, ( she paid cash ) in Bristol, Tennessee. Last month. It has 48,500 miles on it and it has not been out of garage except around block by nephew once a week, I wanted to share that story with the Cadillac owners, it is still there, I will go change oil and get her soon. Respects.

two of a kind

Joe Hale, 12/31/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I first bought a 1989 coupe deville from my boss beautiful car it had 104,000 on it owned lincolns, corvettes, you name it i owned it this is the nicest car i ever bought until i bought a 1993 justy like it anyway when i sold the 1989 to a friend it had 292,000 miles on it and is still running today all i ever had to do to it was put tires and brake pads on it bought my 1993 with 40,000 miles on it it has 152,000 and have never done anything to it best cars iv ever owned beautiful to look at comfortable get 18.8 in town and 28,6 on the hwy remarkable vehical

Just the truth....

Brad P., 11/17/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 114,500 miles and now has 132,000. I have had absolutely no problems of any kind, and it is still as tight as a brand new car. My gas mileage is 16.8 in town (avg.), and 24.7 on freeway (avg.) I have done as much as 31.2 mpg on a freeway trip from Portland OR to Eugene OR with the cruise control set the whole 128 miles at 55 mph. With proper care and maintainence, I fully expect to surpass the 292,000 miles I put on my 1979 Cadillac Coupe DeVille, and would not be surprised if I make it to 350,000-400,000. It is my opinion that these 93 coupes are way undervalued, as there were only 4,127 of the 2 door models made, and they are such excellent, safe, reliable, and powerfull car's.

