Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Absolutely love this car JohnnyBos , 03/31/2016 Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my all-wheel drive CTS last year (2015) - it was a 2014 model year that was still on the lot, so very happy with the deal. For the past 15 years I drove only German cars, BMW and Volkswagen. The pros and cons for the CTS: Pros: --It manages the amazing trick of feeling substantial while also being light and agile. Comparing the aluminum body of this car (including doors and trunk) to a BMW 5-series steel body, you realize how much fat and bloat you're carrying around with the BMW. It shows up especially in the handling of the CTS... it's an absolute racehorse, and a lean and agile one. Yet the doors close with a very satisfying "thud," same as you find on the German cars. --Love the exterior design and (almost all) of the interior... it's amazing. Very sensual and aggressive, sleek. --On the highway, the open road, it handles better than a 5 series BMW. Great sound dampening, great control. Just a heck of a car to drive. --Some people complain about the CUE entertainment system, but I actually find it pretty simple to use. It's a million times easier to use than the old "I-Drive" systems on the BMW. --The materials used in the car, the leathers and wood trim, etc., are all top notch. I was recently inside a BMW M5 - which cost over $100k - and the BMW didn't have anything nicer in terms of interior materials. --On the inside of the driver's door is a round sticker which you won't find on any BMW, Audi, Lexus, or Mercedes sedan - that sticker says "Made in Michigan, USA". And as someone who cares about our country and our workers, that's the ultimate status symbol. When Detroit makes a killer car, you can feel great about buying it for a lot of reasons, including where it's made. Cons: --The CTS heat seater heats up a little bit slowly and doesn't get the seat very hot, even at max temperature. The seat heaters on my German cars would burn your tail if you left them on too high / too long. As someone living in the Midwest I'd prefer a hotter and quicker seat heater. (The heated steering wheel does heat up quick and hot, however). --I'm not in love with the design of the steering wheel - could be a little simpler and more elegant looking. But other than that, and a very small Onstar button panel on the ceiling, the rest of the interior is BEAUTIFUL. It's sleek and tight and very well put together. --I would physical buttons which allow you to adjust direction where the air flows in the ventilation system (to feet, to windshield, etc.). The CTS has buttons which only appear on the screen if you increase/decrease the volume of air flow. Or you can go through multiple screens to adjust it. Same with AC... there's no physical button to press for AC... there are other ways to get AC to come out, which show up on the screen, but I prefer to have a direct physical button for it. --At very, very low speeds... like when the car is just rolling forward of its own power at 3 or 4 mph, without pressing the gas, it feels a little torquey and uneven. Living in the city, you often end up kind of rolling forward a bit in traffic or a parking lot. My VW and BMW were more smooth at that super low speed. That's about it... other than that, it's a totally amazing car. I recommend it highly to all my friends, colleagues, and other people. It's a fantastic car and is VERY underrated.

Germans Let Caddy Catch Up **UPDATE Mar 2018** Scott in Wesern PA , 09/26/2016 Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful Let's be clear: My Audi A8L, 2009 model was a stellar car. It did everything right and looked damn good doing it. At nearly 110,000 miles, I was faced with two - three garage visits per year @ $1500 a pop... or trade in my Black Beauty. In Feb 2017 Mercedes ran a promotion offering 2016 low-mileage E Class turn-ins for a decent price and a 5 year unlimited mileage warranty so I said what the heck. The E Class is a nice car, but it does not have the superior chassis of the CTS. It is also bland on the inside. The CTS interior looks elegant from any seat in the car. Having just zoomed past 30k, there are ZERO rattles or squeaks...a good sign of build quality. I also tested the BMW 5 series and an Audi A6 just to be sure.... Sorry BMW but I have no idea what you guys are trying to accomplish. Audi's are always awesome, but the dash is a bit on the spartan side. As an added bonus, I just swapped out the Pirelli run-flats with a set of Michelin Pilot Sport AS3+ and the Caddy now has the Magic Carpet ride similar to what the A8 delivered. It still handles like a dream but feels less twitchy. Go Caddy Go! October 2017 Update: I joined the Cadillac forum where there is a ton of great information. The CTS developed a squeak at very low speeds over minor bumps...the dealer was inspecting the strut and shock components when I looked on the Cadillac forum and it turns out to be the upper and lower control arms. Covered under warranty! They replaced the steering knuckle too, so hopefully I'm good to go for a nice long time. The car continues to impress. One important note about Tour v Sport modes: many cars change their demeanor dramatically when you go from Tour to Sport...the CTS, NOT SO. I inquired to my mechanic if it really does much and he said Oh, Yes. Putting it in Sport mode makes it go from a lion casually walking through the grass to a lioness hunter crouched and ready to pounce. The moment you change your inputs to be more aggressive, the system immediately reacts accordingly. So I leave it in Sport all the time. You never know when your going to have to blow by Bubba's diesel exhaust-spewing truck or put Granny's Prius in her place. The interior remains rattle and squeak-free. The car fits like a glove. On a recent 300 mile jaunt on mostly hilly Western PA highway roads and keeping within 10mph of the speed limit I returned a highly respectable 26+ MPG. I felt the brakes pulsing a bit on the highway, so I mentioned it to the dealer during the steering knuckle trip and they resurfaced the rotors at no charge! Ahhhhh smooth as silk again. ***Mar 2018*** Little niggly things are creeping their way into nirvana as the odometer zooms past 45,000 miles. The sunroof has a weird squeaky-creak. Nav map orientation, which I always use with heading up, likes to re-orient itself to north up. Yesterday the tranny couldn't decide between 2nd or 3rd and shuddered between the gears for a good 5-6 seconds...even the wife said "what was THAT?" More worrysome is my dealership got rid of the guy who ran the service department and replaced him with a complete nincompoop. My car threw a pair of codes related to the front suspension, so I called, made an appointment, and told the nincompoop the codes and said WRITE THEM DOWN since I'll be clearing the codes with my OBD-II scanner. Upon arrival at the appointment, it was as if I had never existed prior to that moment in time. I nicely reviewed what we had previously agreed to, and he (in a huff) went to the car with his scanner and came back and said there are no codes to which I replied "Because I erased them after I told you what they were I am not driving around for a week with the check engine light on" to which he replied, more huffily, "Then we'll have to put it on the computer" No s**t Sherlock. I asked for my keys back and have been looking at used Audi A8's. There are some tremendous deals out there! SO 6 months ago Rockville Audi had a 2015 A8 4.0T CPO with 18k miles for less than 50% of the $97k sticker. See my review under 2015 A8's and kindly bow to the depreciation gods. They gave me a more for the CTS than I anticipated, and I am now driving one of the world's truly magnificent automobiles. Thank you Cadillac nincompoop! April 20019 Update To reinforce my decision, I tested a 2018 CTS 6 cyl - twitchy and loud compared to the Audi. Still has great handling, and that is by far its best attribute. CUE never bothered me, and many luxury brands are headed in the touch screen direction, but I love my buttons. Put 20k on the Audi in a year and could not be happier! If the CTS could refine the chassis a bit and make it significantly quieter on the inside, it will certainly return to my short list when the Audi expires.

Thoroughly pleased sammyboy542 , 12/04/2013 31 of 34 people found this review helpful I have always been indifferent towards Cadillac cars. I have never found them all that exciting. This car has intrigued me since it was introduced earlier in the year. I was in the market for a mid-size luxury car stepping up from an Audi A4, and after comparing BMW, Audi, Mercedes, and Cadillac, this is what I landed on. Obviously this is subjective, but I think the styling is absolutely stunning. The drive is very engaging when you want it to be and extremely comfortable when commuting. From my experience of riding and driving multiple Cadillac cars in the past this is the first time I've ever been compelled to purchase a cadillac car myself -- at 29 yrs of age.

Not my pappy's caddy John , 04/18/2016 Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned my '14 CTS 3.6 Premium for a year now and can clearly judge this car. Pros - incredible handling for a sedan, very solid acceleration for NA V6, GREAT braking, impeccable interior (good or better than ANY other mid lux in class hands down) Cons - performance is good, not great (understand it's not the VSport, however), resale value is AWFUL (was intrigued by ATS-V and dealership was going to barely pay off and I got an incredible deal on car...VERY disappointing. Lastly, the sound of the exhaust leaves something to be desired... Overall this car is absolutely fantastic. Handles, drives and feels like a very well put together sporty mid-size luxury and clearly is at level of MB E350 level or BMW 5 series...tested both and CTS beat both out in nearly every level. This Cadillac "move" is only going to get better and I'm excited as I hope I never am interested in a german car again. If I could buy the new CTS-V it would be mine but the price is Porche 911 Turbo level...yikes. Caddy, well done and worth the buy for anyone considering a mid-size luxury sedan. Great car and many people are impressed by the car's beauty and style.