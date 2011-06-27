Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car on the planet, IMO fitchburgjohn , 06/16/2014 21 of 22 people found this review helpful When I was 10, my dad bought a used 73' black Deville. We were poor and had no business having a yacht like this but it was my dad's dream and what a car. Like father, like son; in 2009, I bought my first cadillac...a 2006 DTS and loved it every day until 2 weeks ago when I traded it in for a used 2011 CTS Premium, black raven with 26k miles, a real cream puff (I never buy new). It was way above my expectations and I fell in love all over again. This machine seriously performs and while it's much tighter than the DTS, it still feels and drives like a Cadillac, only better! I'm so impressed every time I get in and out of it. Couldn't be happier! Report Abuse

BMW to Cadillac davo7 , 05/25/2012 I'm a fairly young car enthusiast! In my past I have owned many Luxury vehicles, such as Saab, Lincoln, BMW, and other Cadillacs. This CTS is one of my favorite cars. I had a 3 series BMW AWD and loved the car, but after the warranty expired, it was time for it to go! So I bought the CTS preowned with 20,000 miles and the only complaint is the 3.0 engine. Its a great engine, but it lacks torque for those red light accelerations. Interior is superb, exterior is beautiful! If I was to buy this car over, I would look for the same car with the 3.6! But other than that I love my Cadillac!

REAL success 3tennis , 12/28/2010 Our Cadillac CTS recently withstood a big buck collision. Airbags deployed, OnStar called my wife (who was alone at the time) to check her status. Within minutes, police, ambulance, animal control, and a tow truck was there. She was 100% FINE...thank goodness. The CTS w/ all-wheel drive is SAFE, handles great in all four seasons, handles well, and (frankly) is a conversation piece among friends. Love it.

Luxury and Class jeffrey kurtz , 10/30/2010 Fun to drive ! Got black ice, shines like a diamond , turns lots of heads ! Drives like a dream ! So much more luxury than BMW!