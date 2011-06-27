  1. Home
Used 2007 Cadillac CTS Features & Specs

More about the 2007 CTS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181918
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Rear limited slip differentialnonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/25 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/408.0 mi.255.0/425.0 mi.255.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.17.0 gal.17.0 gal.
Combined MPG181918
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Torque252 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm194 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm252 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l2.8 l3.6 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6200 rpm210 hp @ 6500 rpm255 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.35.5 ft.35.5 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
stability controlnonoyes
tire pressure monitoringnonoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnonoyes
high pressure washers headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
200 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
7 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyesnoyes
cargo netyesyesyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyesnoyes
power steeringyesyesno
front reading lightsyesyesyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyesnoyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
leather and wood steering wheelyesnoyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
simulated wood trim on dashyesnoyes
leather trim on center consolenoyesno
leather steering wheelnoyesno
leather trim on shift knobnoyesno
speed-proportional power steeringnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Front head room38.9 in.38.9 in.38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
Front hip room53.4 in.53.4 in.53.4 in.
leatheryesnoyes
leatherettenoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Rear head room36.9 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.53.8 in.53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Front track60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3509 lbs.3509 lbs.3509 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.12.5 cu.ft.
Length190.1 in.190.1 in.190.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
EPA interior volume112 cu.ft.112 cu.ft.112 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.113.4 in.113.4 in.
Width70.6 in.70.6 in.70.6 in.
Rear track60.0 in.60.0 in.60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond
  • Blue Chip
  • Gold Mist
  • Sunset Blue
  • Infrared
  • Radiant Bronze
  • Light Platinum
  • Black Raven
  • Thunder Gray
  • White Diamond
  • Blue Chip
  • Gold Mist
  • Sunset Blue
  • Infrared
  • Radiant Bronze
  • Light Platinum
  • Black Raven
  • Thunder Gray
  • White Diamond
  • Blue Chip
  • Gold Mist
  • Sunset Blue
  • Infrared
  • Radiant Bronze
  • Light Platinum
  • Black Raven
  • Thunder Gray
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray/Ebony, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Light Gray, leatherette
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray/Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray/Ebony, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
P225/55R H tiresyesyesno
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesno
painted alloy wheelsyesyesno
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
P225/50R W tiresnonoyes
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
Performance tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,785
Starting MSRP
$29,925
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
