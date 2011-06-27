Used 2007 Cadillac CTS Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Rear limited slip differential
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|15/25 mpg
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|255.0/408.0 mi.
|255.0/425.0 mi.
|255.0/408.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|19
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|Torque
|252 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
|194 lb-ft @ 3300 rpm
|252 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|2.8 l
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 6200 rpm
|210 hp @ 6500 rpm
|255 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.5 ft.
|35.5 ft.
|35.5 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|no
|no
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|no
|no
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|no
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|200 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on doors
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on shift knob
|yes
|no
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|no
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|no
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and wood steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood trim on dash
|yes
|no
|yes
|leather trim on center console
|no
|yes
|no
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|yes
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|Front head room
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|38.9 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|56.6 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|53.4 in.
|leather
|yes
|no
|yes
|leatherette
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|Rear head room
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|36.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|53.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|36.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|Front track
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|12.5 cu.ft.
|12.5 cu.ft.
|12.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3509 lbs.
|3509 lbs.
|3509 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.5 cu.ft.
|12.5 cu.ft.
|12.5 cu.ft.
|Length
|190.1 in.
|190.1 in.
|190.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|5.9 in.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|EPA interior volume
|112 cu.ft.
|112 cu.ft.
|112 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|113.4 in.
|113.4 in.
|113.4 in.
|Width
|70.6 in.
|70.6 in.
|70.6 in.
|Rear track
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|60.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|P225/55R H tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|P225/50R W tires
|no
|no
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Performance tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,785
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|6 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
