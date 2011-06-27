Used 2003 Cadillac CTS Consumer Reviews
LOVE the car but it's had its problems
My parents bought me an '03 luxury model CTS for my 16th birthday and I've been driving it for two years now. For 10 years old, it still looks great and in style, however it has had its share of problems. I have had to replace the rear O2 sensor. The camshaft and crankshaft position sensors on the engine also both went bad, which made the car stall randomly after running for a while. It was also leaking fluid onto the exhaust manifold which caused a bad burning smell when the heat was on, which was an expensive fix. Handles OK in the winter, but I wasn't able to make it up a snow covered hill. Great car but it's showing its age under the hood.
Never buy again
I liked the looks of this car when it first came out so I bought one. I should have waited until they figured out the problems. I had instant problems with the check engine light. It took 5 trips back to the dealer before they figured out that it was the thermostat and had to reset the sensors every time. Now it dies when you come to a stop. The final kicker was the headlamp. It went out so I looked in the manual on how to replace it. Of course it said see dealer. They quoted me $1100 to replace it. How stupid is the design team at GM? I will never buy another GM car.
A great used car style and reliability
my car is used 2003 I had 96,000 when I brought the car I now have 229,000 miles. So far just minor work I have been blessed. Its a great car.
Cadillac CTS 2003
MY CAR HAS 90,000 miles. Bought it 14 days from a used dealership with no warranty. The car has broken down and is complete trash. Took it to a local garage I trust, and they cant figure out whats wrong with the car, theyre suggesting to take it to cadillac they never sent me away before. Im so depressed, this car has so many problems, and my heat hasnt worked since I bought the car, i cant believe i am going through this i traded in my Pt Cruiser which everyone talks crap about it, but it never left me stranded!!! I never had issues with my PT Cruiser : ( I just want to cry i made the worst decision & purchase of my life. I am carless, to repair is going to be an arm and leg. I already kno
15 Year Ownership
I purchased this car off the lot in 04/2002 (2003 Model Year). I have driven this car almost daily for 14 years and 5 months before upgrading to a new vehicle, this week. This vehicle never gave me any problems, nor did it give me any major repairs or anything of that sort. Even today, I can get in this vehicle and drive it to and from work without any hiccups. I drove this car over 250K miles, and aside from normal wear and tear, regular fluid changes and few cosmetic blemishes this car was awesome.
