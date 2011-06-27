  1. Home
Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.0
3 reviews
Awesome car in every way

Michael Jones, 02/11/2017
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
This car is amazing on performance. quiet and simple to drive . Gas milieage is very good based on the exotic car performance . Back seats are nice. Easy long travel driver. Its not a S class or a 750 bmw . I say that so that you realize its not designed to be cushy. Its designed for folks that want a Z06 in a sedan package. The only downside is that the Cadillac dealers are not quite as good as say a BMW dealer in attentiveness. Leaps and bounds better than 5 years ago but a little growing to do. Buying this car vs the germans is easy. Its looks amazing in comparison and performs as well or better. Drive one and you will undertsand

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Rear end noise

J, 02/17/2017
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
Bought brand new. $100,000 in December of 2015. Great price for performance by the way. However, Rear end Noise started in April of '16. In the dealership 5 times for the same problem. Longest at the dealership repair shop was 2 months. Finally GM is buying (took until December of '16) it back but they have lost me. Will not buy another GM. Horrible experience.

Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
CTS-Vroooom

Rob Crawford, 02/28/2019
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
The V as I affectionately call it is essentially a 4 door Corvette with a smoother ride. Its so much fun its hard to keep your foot from flooring it. Its like having your own personal amusement park ride. The downside is you can watch the gas needle move as you play so if you are eco conscious this is not the ride for you.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
