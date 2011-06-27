Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love this car!
Got this car a few days ago and love it so far! Never thought i could have so much fun in a 4 door sedan. Previously have owned all body style mustangs (87-04) and this car is light years ahead of them. Have driven newer mustangs too and other performance sedans but this one seems to take the cake. Looks amazing too.
Completely Satisfied
This is the best vehicle purchase I have ever made. The driving experience is incredible! The sleek body design, engine and transmission work well together. This car is very fast.
Replaced my 911
This replaced my 911. I needed more trunk space, but didn't want to give up performance, 6-speed, or styling. Dealer installed performance exhaust, skip shifter and upgraded suspension....each worth the added expense, particularly if you like to hear an engine that growls. Obviously, does not handle like a 911, but at 60% of the price it is worth giving up a little.
Great Car
The greatest car I ever owned. It combines styling and power which makes this car great!
Scary Fast
Excellent vehicle and more power for the money than most out there. Car is a real head turner as people initially think it is a regular CTS until they get a little closer and then only see your tailights. Also handles amazingly well for a large vehicle. On the highway very quiet and smooth until you need the power.
Sponsored cars related to the CTS-V
Related Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner