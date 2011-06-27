Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan Consumer Reviews

Love this car! xmustanger , 11/11/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Got this car a few days ago and love it so far! Never thought i could have so much fun in a 4 door sedan. Previously have owned all body style mustangs (87-04) and this car is light years ahead of them. Have driven newer mustangs too and other performance sedans but this one seems to take the cake. Looks amazing too. Report Abuse

Completely Satisfied Rob , 03/08/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the best vehicle purchase I have ever made. The driving experience is incredible! The sleek body design, engine and transmission work well together. This car is very fast.

Replaced my 911 George III , 05/15/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This replaced my 911. I needed more trunk space, but didn't want to give up performance, 6-speed, or styling. Dealer installed performance exhaust, skip shifter and upgraded suspension....each worth the added expense, particularly if you like to hear an engine that growls. Obviously, does not handle like a 911, but at 60% of the price it is worth giving up a little.

Great Car Mr.Avila , 09/18/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The greatest car I ever owned. It combines styling and power which makes this car great!