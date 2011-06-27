  1. Home
Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2011 CTS-V Wagon
5.0
1 reviews
Most Exciting Car I Have Ever Owned

Elbert Phillips, 06/28/2016
4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is a very high performance car. If you are not looking for high performance I would suggest the V-6 standard model.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
