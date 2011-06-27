Used 2015 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews
last of its kind
Jim K, 05/08/2017
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful
Wow looks, powerful engine, great to drive.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Addy' Caddy
Dave, 08/29/2017
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful
Car Reminds me of our Black Lab. she's fast in straight line, corners real fast, and stops quickly, car is a blast to drive. Had the car about a month replaced wheels and had the front bumper repainted, rest of the car is in really good condition. Been to 3 car shows and it draws a lot of attention.
Report Abuse
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Value
Dark knight would love driving this car!
DKnite, 01/27/2017
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Eye turning looks!
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Scary
Samuel, 09/12/2016
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
4 of 7 people found this review helpful
This is your typical run down to the grocery store vehicle beautiful to look at but never ever day dream behind the wheel it would be like day dreaming at the controls of a fighter jet.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
