Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews

5.0
2 reviews
Not for sale! This is an awesome Cadillac.

Ray Liotta, 01/12/2019
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Buy one if you can find one .

Cts-v Good and bad

zek, 07/11/2016
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

Good fast car over all one of the best I owned.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Write a review
