Used 2017 Cadillac CT6 Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Beautiful car with state of art technology and meaningful electric miles which make this full size sedan way above all competitors. Comparing this with Benz S class and BMW 7 is ridiculous since you are paying 40% less for a whole lot more. Over 2600 miles with level 2 charger at home and work my MPGe is currently at 129 and it is only going up.

Bernie Kagen , 05/03/2018 PLUG-IN 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid EVT)

12 of 13 people found this review helpful

I have been driving Cadillacs for 30 yeas and this is the best one yet. You have to experience the ride to see how smooth and how quiet the car is. Handling, and acceleration are exceptional for a car this size. Because the hybrids come fully equipped their is more high tech equipment on bored than I can describe . It was a pleasure to take on a cross country trip. I say this car has a mind of it's own because at times when you need quick acceleration it will hesitate before going. I have brought it to Cadillac's attention, but they have not addressed the problem.