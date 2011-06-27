  1. Home
Used 1998 Cadillac Catera Sedan Consumer Reviews

Caterror!

dasmaedchen, 03/19/2011
19 of 19 people found this review helpful

This has been the worst car I've ever owned. I bought it two years ago when I needed a car badly. I'd read a couple poor reviews but was persuaded to at least come look at the car. It looked brand new, had low mileage, and a nice price. I now know that the reason it looked brand new and had low mileage is probably because it was parked, broken, more than actually driven. It is pure garbage. It has had a coolant leak since shortly after I bought it. I have taken it to several different places including a dealership and nobody has been able to stop the leak. This among the many other things wrong with it. It would also randomly refuse to start and then 30 minutes later would start.

Caterible

SgtJeep, 02/27/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

It was in the shop at least twice a month having something repaired. At approx 40k miles the engine all but quit. I had problems with the climate control, moonroof, heated seats, steering, rear sunshield, and others. With 68k on the odometer the engine died. Even though GM told me it was my problem, the dealership is helping me get it fixed. Kudos to Martin Cadillac in Bowling Green, KY. They're the first automotive service center to ever gain my trust and respect.

Low cost to maintain

Rich, 09/06/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

This car cost me less to maintain over these past 10 years than any other car I ever owned.

A Piece of Junk

michella, 11/24/2005
3 of 5 people found this review helpful

I've had my Cadillac Catera for four years and it has been in the shop over 35 times for repairs. This car has been nothing but a pain in the rear and a waste of my money. Cadillac should be ashamed of themselves for allowing the consumers to continue to purchase this vehicle.

Absolutely the Worst Car Ever

olive, 05/05/2009
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

i bought this car in May of 2008 with 114,000 miles. First day i got the car, drove to someone's house, go to leave, car wouldn't start. Needed new starter, $334.Within a 11 months... rear main seal, $700. New battery, $100, new alternator $400. Cylinder missfire, $910. Speedometer and odometer went out. Power steering went out. Everytime i braked, steering wheel would jerk and pull car all over the road. Sometimes couldn't pull key out of ignition, have to keep shifting till it came out. Slow coolant leak. finally car would start again, engine problems. just parts estimated $1500. im junking the car. The list goes on. Do you need any more of a reason to NOT buy this car?

