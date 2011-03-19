Used 1998 Cadillac Catera for Sale Near Me

This has been the worst car I've ever owned. I bought it two years ago when I needed a car badly. I'd read a couple poor reviews but was persuaded to at least come look at the car. It looked brand new, had low mileage, and a nice price. I now know that the reason it looked brand new and had low mileage is probably because it was parked, broken, more than actually driven. It is pure garbage. It has had a coolant leak since shortly after I bought it. I have taken it to several different places including a dealership and nobody has been able to stop the leak. This among the many other things wrong with it. It would also randomly refuse to start and then 30 minutes later would start.

