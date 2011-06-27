  1. Home
Used 1992 Cadillac Brougham Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Brougham
4.6
5 reviews
92 caddy

caddy man, 04/29/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

one of the best riding vehicles around, floats like a caddy should very comfortable. I would absolutely by another one but I wont have to because this one will last forever.

By-gone style

Steeltag, 11/04/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

My car now has 155,500 miles on it, but you can't tell by looking at it! I get thumbs up from strangers about every other day. I love the looks, surprisingly good build quality knowing '90's GM issues, and the way it rides. I love a full frame vehicle. This has been virtually trouble free car that has tons of room for lots of friends and luggage. I really wished I had a sunroof and the 350ci engine instead of the 305ci. Amazingly, I can get up to 25 mpg on the highway even with all those miles, stunning! It drinks the gasoline in stop-n-go traffic though, 12 - 17mpg. Every report I've read says these motors/tranny's are good for over 200,000 miles. My dad's Caprice got that too.

I've had a few Caddies

Reggo4u2c, 05/21/2009
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

But this is the one. I found it in this nice lady yard who told me her son had it for years and park it there about 5 years ago. Well after a tune up and fluid change this car has come back strong. I still have to replace the top and the radio is shot but I hope to have her put back together before the summer is out

1992 Cadillac Brougham Review

Robert Steinheimer, 10/04/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car is the most reliabel and comfortable vehicle I have ever owned. It has never failed to start and runs well and always has. It is large and roomy inside and very comfortable, especially on long trips. It is well made and my wife and I have always felt very safe in this vehicle. While it is not an economical car, it has gotten a surprisingly good average mpg the entire time we've owned it and we bought it brand new at the dealership.

1992 cadillac brougham pleasuremobile

phil, 03/22/2017
4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is truly a roomy and comfortable car. The ride is smooth, although wind noise exceeds that of modern cars. You can't get this top level of ride, style, or room in a modern car. You can get an equivalent amount of room in a quad-cab full size pick-up truck, but then you're driving a truck. This car is a pleasure to take on a long road trip, and if you keep it in nice condition you will turn heads wherever you go. People are always coming up to me with compliments at gas stations, and the mileage is pretty good. I get about 17 mpg in mixed city/highway driving from 87 octane gas. Mine is a sky blue with medium blue leather seats and blue interior. There was a time when car makers wanted their cars to stand out, and Cadillac was classy in every detail. I use mine as a daily driver from April to November (I live in the rust belt), and then put it away for the winter. Even though I have a modern up-scale SUV to drive in the winter I look forward to bringing out my "Caddy" in the Spring and shining her up as the car I really want to drive.

