My car now has 155,500 miles on it, but you can't tell by looking at it! I get thumbs up from strangers about every other day. I love the looks, surprisingly good build quality knowing '90's GM issues, and the way it rides. I love a full frame vehicle. This has been virtually trouble free car that has tons of room for lots of friends and luggage. I really wished I had a sunroof and the 350ci engine instead of the 305ci. Amazingly, I can get up to 25 mpg on the highway even with all those miles, stunning! It drinks the gasoline in stop-n-go traffic though, 12 - 17mpg. Every report I've read says these motors/tranny's are good for over 200,000 miles. My dad's Caprice got that too.

