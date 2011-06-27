  1. Home
1992 Cadillac Brougham Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

5.7-liter V8 escapes gas-guzzler tax. Towing capacity increased 2,000 lbs. Final edition.

Most helpful consumer reviews

92 caddy
caddy man,04/29/2009
one of the best riding vehicles around, floats like a caddy should very comfortable. I would absolutely by another one but I wont have to because this one will last forever.
By-gone style
Steeltag,11/04/2006
My car now has 155,500 miles on it, but you can't tell by looking at it! I get thumbs up from strangers about every other day. I love the looks, surprisingly good build quality knowing '90's GM issues, and the way it rides. I love a full frame vehicle. This has been virtually trouble free car that has tons of room for lots of friends and luggage. I really wished I had a sunroof and the 350ci engine instead of the 305ci. Amazingly, I can get up to 25 mpg on the highway even with all those miles, stunning! It drinks the gasoline in stop-n-go traffic though, 12 - 17mpg. Every report I've read says these motors/tranny's are good for over 200,000 miles. My dad's Caprice got that too.
I've had a few Caddies
Reggo4u2c,05/21/2009
But this is the one. I found it in this nice lady yard who told me her son had it for years and park it there about 5 years ago. Well after a tune up and fluid change this car has come back strong. I still have to replace the top and the radio is shot but I hope to have her put back together before the summer is out
Robert Steinheimer,10/04/2006
This car is the most reliabel and comfortable vehicle I have ever owned. It has never failed to start and runs well and always has. It is large and roomy inside and very comfortable, especially on long trips. It is well made and my wife and I have always felt very safe in this vehicle. While it is not an economical car, it has gotten a surprisingly good average mpg the entire time we've owned it and we bought it brand new at the dealership.
See all 5 reviews of the 1992 Cadillac Brougham
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety

  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Cadillac Brougham Overview

The Used 1992 Cadillac Brougham is offered in the following submodels: Brougham Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

