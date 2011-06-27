1992 Cadillac Brougham Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
5.7-liter V8 escapes gas-guzzler tax. Towing capacity increased 2,000 lbs. Final edition.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Cadillac Brougham.
Most helpful consumer reviews
caddy man,04/29/2009
one of the best riding vehicles around, floats like a caddy should very comfortable. I would absolutely by another one but I wont have to because this one will last forever.
Steeltag,11/04/2006
My car now has 155,500 miles on it, but you can't tell by looking at it! I get thumbs up from strangers about every other day. I love the looks, surprisingly good build quality knowing '90's GM issues, and the way it rides. I love a full frame vehicle. This has been virtually trouble free car that has tons of room for lots of friends and luggage. I really wished I had a sunroof and the 350ci engine instead of the 305ci. Amazingly, I can get up to 25 mpg on the highway even with all those miles, stunning! It drinks the gasoline in stop-n-go traffic though, 12 - 17mpg. Every report I've read says these motors/tranny's are good for over 200,000 miles. My dad's Caprice got that too.
Reggo4u2c,05/21/2009
But this is the one. I found it in this nice lady yard who told me her son had it for years and park it there about 5 years ago. Well after a tune up and fluid change this car has come back strong. I still have to replace the top and the radio is shot but I hope to have her put back together before the summer is out
Robert Steinheimer,10/04/2006
This car is the most reliabel and comfortable vehicle I have ever owned. It has never failed to start and runs well and always has. It is large and roomy inside and very comfortable, especially on long trips. It is well made and my wife and I have always felt very safe in this vehicle. While it is not an economical car, it has gotten a surprisingly good average mpg the entire time we've owned it and we bought it brand new at the dealership.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
Safety
