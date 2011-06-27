Used 2016 Cadillac ATS-V Coupe Consumer Reviews

Caddie makes a World-class sport sedan! Tucker Maclain , 03/24/2016 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 23 of 24 people found this review helpful This car can't be compared to a Camry or Accord, but rather a BMW M4 or Mercedes AMG C63 S. When compared to those cars, they're all pretty even. The Caddie has the nicest powerband with the twin-turbo. The 8 speed automatic (GM 8L90) is borrowed from the 650hp Corvette Z-06, so in the application it's pretty bullet-proof and understressed. It shifts every bit as quickly as Porsche's PDK. It's a wonderful driver. You really can't describe it, but rather you have to drive it to understand. It feels as though it is on rails. The interior quality is very high. The Cadillac CUE has been updated and I don't mind it a bit. It is a little slower to adjust fan speed or temp. People have complained on the BMW fanboy site "Bimmerpost" that the instument panel looks out dated. I think it's fine. It has a totally cool, configurable HUD like an F-16 fighter that really makes the instrument panel unnecessary. All 3 of these top-notch sports sedans have their own personalities and whichever you pick will get you a winner. What I liked about the Caddie was that performance-wise or, really any measure, it is the equal of Europe's best. The Caddie gives up NOTHING in performance, comfort, of technology. Numerous outings from Willow Springs to the Nurburgring have shown it at least equal to BMW and Mercedes best. The Caddie has touring/sport/ track modes that adjust damping/shiting and other parameters that make it excel as a daily driver. The back seat is pretty cramped--seriously. Not for adults. I didn't buy it for the back seat though. All that should go into my back seat is a piece of soft luggage. The Caddie is 10s of thousands of dollars less than the other two and is arguable better. And finally, you can feel good about driving an American car. I NEVER thought I would own a GM car. It's a new company though. the 2016 ATS-V, Camaro, CTS-V, and Corvette Z-06 are all world class cars at bargain prices. No longer is driving one a compromise. They are among the best. I am more impressed with this car every time I drive it. That engine and and automatic transmission are absolutely stunning. The chassis is very stiff. The feature list is high. It's an amazing vehicle. Other cars I considered were the CTS-V, the Corvette Z-06 (way too cramped for me), the Jaguar F-Type R, and the Porsche 911. I'm very happy with my choice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Thoroughly Impressed! Brian Jared , 11/06/2017 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I bought this 2016 ATS-V Coupe used with 14K miles on it four months ago. I traded in a BMW 530i which I drove and loved for nine years. I have previously owned 2 Porsche 911's and a Porsche 944T (Yeah, I'm an older guy). I have only owned this vehicle a short time so I cannot speak to reliability issues other than to say the car had all the records and had been maintained by the dealership who sold it to me. Those records only indicate routine maintenance. I will start with the downsides. The backseat is for luggage, children, or an extremely crowded short trip for an adult. The car is essentially a two-seater, but that is what I bought it for. Getting in and out isn't the easiest, but it is a coupe. Compared to the Corvette and the Porsche Cayman S, it is much easier. I am not a fan of the touch-screen technology utilized throughout. I think it takes attention away from the road to a degree that buttons and dials do not. Also, the piano black color shows fingerprints quickly. I always carry a cloth to touch it up. And of course, when it comes to gas mileage, it is gonna cost you more. Those are the bad things. Lets talk about the good. PERFORMANCE! This thing is a rocket which handles so predictably, and gives you so many options as to how you want to set it up, that I just make excuses to get into it and drive. The Tour mode is remarkably comfortable for grocery store runs or cruising on the highway, but moving to Track Mode transforms the car. I really feel as if I get the best of both worlds. The Recaro chair upgrade is a must - I have never had a seat that was so supportive and yet flexible in how I want it to feel. As a driver's car, as opposed to a family car, this is an extremely comfortable and confident ride. It is both the fastest and best handling car I have ever owned. I chose it over a 2016 Corvette Z06, 2016 BMW M4, and 2014 Porsche Cayman S. All were amazing cars, but the decision came down to comfort and cost. All four of the cars I drove were impressive, but the Caddy was just easier to get in and out of for this 66 yo. That probably isn't an issue for most. The cost also was a factor. It was between $7-14K cheaper than the other three with less mileage on it. But most of all, the ATS-V just blew me away with its performance. I did not ever think I would buy a Cadillac, but I did, and I could not be more thrilled. If it proves to be reliable, then I will hang on to it for quite a while. Updated Review: 11/3/18 - 18 months with this car and I continue to look for excuses to drive it. I recently took a solo round-trip drive from Florida to Illinois and Wisconsin, putting 3400 miles on in 2 1/2 weeks - the car was a pleasure on the long haul. I have only done routine maintenance (all covered by warranty) and I have been more than pleased with the reliability of this higher-end performance car. I repeat what I said in the initial review about the piano-black touch screen being a pain, but if that is my biggest complaint about this vehicle, then I have little to gripe about. I highly recommend this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Wow, you must test drive this car. ron stock , 01/09/2017 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful This car equals the corvette with the 6,2 base engine; acceleration, steering, figure eight time, g-force, and braking. Every-else is a matter of personal opinion. Most coupes and sedans all have the same look trying to look like the modern re-design of the BMW 7 series. Cadillac dares to be different. I love it for being distinctive. It is real sleeper and real surprise to lesser cars who challenge you at a stoplight. The CUE computer management is much maligned as a way to find something wrong with the V series, I find the CUE easy to learn and use, not slow in any way. I read a review that criticized the automatic transmission. The V transmission is the same one in the corvette and is quite a thrill in race mode. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Perfectly American - An Honest Review Samual Dollar , 10/18/2018 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M) 10 of 12 people found this review helpful Update: While driving home one day on the freeway (at less than the speed limit), someone was merging into me and I changed lanes. The steering overcompensated and it caused an accident which damaged the rear bumper. The experience with the dealership and with Cadillac was horrendous. They quoted 6k for repairs and refused to give me a timeframe, it took over 4 months at a cost of over 19k until I got the car back, and they refused to check the steering system of the car or even write it down. Since I no longer feel confident in the safety of this vehicle, and since Cadillac made no real attempt to help, I cannot in good conscience recommend this car to anyone. I contacted corporate who assigned a rep, she called the dealership, said the car was at a paint shop and she didn’t know which one, and closed the case. This was my second new V-series, and 6th new vehicle from GM. I recommend a brand that cares about their customers, which is clearly not Cadillac. /Update Cadillac has created something truly unique with the ATS-V series coupe, and I wanted to write this review to share my honest experiences with this car from the perspective of a person who works, goes to school, has a family, and uses it as his daily driver. To begin with I want to start with the tremendous value of this vehicle. If you look around you can find a great deal on a new or slightly used ATS-V, which instantly makes it within the grasp of a lot more people, making it a steal to buy one at the moment. Next I will briefly talk about performance. This car has more power than anyone would ever need for driving purposes, while having enough extra to have fun at the track if you do want to take it to the limits. I have the version with a manual 6 speed which is an amazing transmission, and really in normal driving you don't even need the 5th or 6th gear. 1st gear will take you you to 37MPH if you want to have fun, or you can shift sooner for when the family is in the car. With the rev matching (which can be easily turned on or off via paddle shifters) and in touring mode you can have a nice gentle ride, although my kids prefer when I'm in sport mode with the slightly more connected suspension. You can choose the level at which you are connected to the road and can adjust the electronic assists to your liking. I want to address comfort and interior quality. The seats are bolstered and very comfortable (I have the regular seats, the Recaro's are also nice, but are narrower and the interior finish is nice. A lot of reviewers seem to dislike the gauge cluster and the touch controls for the radio. To be honest, I have never had an issue with either of those. The gauge cluster has all of the information you need, and I never look at it except for fuel level since the HUD gives me all the information I really need for driving. I know there are some digital clusters out there that are fancy and can look nicer, but in reality when you are driving you should at least pretend to be looking at the road. As for the touch controls, the ATS-V has Android auto and Apple Carplay, and I have never actually touched the controls on the radio because I use the buttons that are integrated on the steering wheel and the touchscreen. I can see this as being annoying to some, and I agree that actual buttons would probably have been a better option, but it's not enough to justify not getting the car. I also like that the touchscreen is actually integrated into the dashboard rather than a random screen placed on it as if it were an afterthought like so many of the German's like to do. Other than that, the back seats are small, but great for kids (perfect family car, especially with an outlet in the back and 4g connectivity), there are a lot of compartments and storage space (including a compartment behind the stereo that also doubles as a charging mat), and the only real complaint I have with the interior is that the cupholders in the front are behind the shifter, and since I have the manual it can be slightly annoying if you actually decide to use them. With that said, I have a manual in a Cadillac, so I can't really complain too much. Finally, there is the exterior styling. This is obviously subjective, but I think that the front of the car is edgy and beautiful, while the back is more of a classic Cadillac conservative styling. The important thing to note is how few of these cars are around, I have had many people tell me how much they love the look of my car, and a big part of that is because you rarely see them. I have seen only 2 other V-Series coupes since I've had this car, and both were different colors (and one was driven by one of my law school professors who randomly switches between cars). The BMW M3 is a beautiful car, but they are a dime a dozen. I think this car looks nicer, plus with the relative rarity it gives it a nice edge since you see so few of them. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse