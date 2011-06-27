Used 2012 Buick Verano Sedan Consumer Reviews
Nice daily driver
I bought a 2012 Verano base with 11k to drive back and forth to work and I must say I have been very pleased. First, the front seats have tons of room, which is hard to find for someone my size. I am about 6'2'' and weigh 400lbs and I have plenty of room with the only exception being the floorboard area not having much extra space for my feet. I have noticed some reviews saying they get poor gas mileage and I con't see how thats possible. I am averaging 29.9 mpg with about 25% city driving and I am what you would call a "lead footed" driver. Plus my weight doesn't help gas mileage at all and I have been able to average 32.5 mpg driving on country roads.
Buick Verano
Just picked this car up yesterday for the little lady. So far this car exceeds all expectations. Rides as quiet as a library, holds road tight and looks like mpg beats out what I expected. Interior is what sold me on this car. Comes with combination of fabric and leatherette ( looks like leather at first) Intellimark Radio with voice recognition is remarkable. Takes a bit to understand all but well worth it. Fit and finish looks good, 18" wheels, nice touch for base model. Only downside was is that seats are manual unless you upgrade to next level. Exterior looks like a mini Regal which I feel is an elegant car too. Car based on Cruze platform which I rented but does not come close GM nice !
Love my Buicks
I purchased this vehicle little over a month ago. It is super quiet, great gas mileage and loaded with ammenities. The only cons that i have for this car is the gas filler neck is located on the right side of the car instead of being on the drivers side, also it only has one 12 volt outlet. Would loved to have at least two of them. This is my third Buick ( 96 Regal, 2005 Lacrosse and now this Verano). This has to be the quietest buick so far. I would recommend this vehicle to anyone that loves a quiet and smooth riding car.
Good bang for the buck
I bought my Verano new on Leap Day and have since put over 17K miles on it. I commute over 100 miles a day, so I think I have a pretty good feel for what this car is all about. I have used every feature of car and used it a bunch. I will say that this car has the best seats Buick makes period! The fit and finish inside is as good as any higher brand and all buttons and controls are well placed. In over 17K miles I have had zero issues with the car. I average 30-34 MPG. For those that complain about a lack of power, not sure what your expecting. I do a lot of two lane passing and it has never left me wishing I had more power. This car is hands down the best bang for the buck!
Heads up -
I bought my Verano in April, 2012 - I really like the comfort, especially on long drives, and the styling compares with cars several thousands more expensive. However, I would warn you, it is a bit under-powered - not scary weak, but not quite as quick as, say, a Camry. Also, within 2 months I noticed black soot at the tailpipe. It's been looked at twice by the dealer's service mgr, who says he called GM about it, and there is little that can be done because it has to do with valve timing. I don't think this qualifies as a "LEMON"-type deficiency, but it is a disappointment. If you can live with cleaning the tailpipe every couple weeks, take a hard look at this car.
