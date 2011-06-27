Used 2005 Buick Terraza Consumer Reviews

THE BEST VEHICLE I HAVE EVER OWNED! Cheryl , 11/05/2015 CX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I have owned 5 mini vans and this is the 5th and last. It is so comfortable and seats 7! The kids can watch movies or hook their xbox up to it. It has 2 household plugs in it, a compressor with an air hose! No matter how much weight there is in it, it adjusts in the rear and it is never sagged down. I have folded the seats down and put a full size refrigerator in it. It sits up high like an SUV, but, I LOVE the sliding doors in parking lots and the garage. It is front wheel drive, but, goes through snow like a charm! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Problem after problem. silveeto , 04/18/2013 CX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Oct 2017 update: This year I finally hit my breaking point and said enough is enough. This money pit pulled its last joke on me after leaving me stranded in a Walmart parking lot with a seized starter. I went out the next week and financed a brand new Mazda and kick myself for not doing this sooner. I lived in denial for far too long that this was a good van for the low price I paid for it. I recently tallied up the amount I spent on repairs/maintenance in my time owning it and was shocked to discover I spent more keeping it on the road than I did purchasing it. If you love troubleshooting weird and unending vehicle problems, this van is for you! Otherwise I’d say just walk away... you couldn’t pay me to drive another one of these. I’ll leave my earlier reviews up as they list a lot of the issues, and you can also see my enthusiasm dwindle down to pessimism over time lol. Good riddance Terraza! Oct 2016 update: Transmission packed it in at about 170,000km (approx 106,000miles). Rear callipers have a parking brake component that seized and needed a full caliber replacement on the rear. After the transmission rebuild ($2500) it seems to be back in action and running well. I guess I'll wait and see what falls apart next on me. UPDATE: I've owned it for 2 years now and I still love it. It has had a few problems though. This chassis (terraza, relay, Uplander, and SV6) is apparently notorious for wheel bearings going. I've been through two bearings on each side of the front, and both sides on the back have been replaced once. Ridiculous right? I'm handy enough, so they're easy enough to change, but come on.... seriously? Twice in 2 years?! Also, I had an ongoing issue with the ABS/traction/stability system light triggering. Took me a while to figure out - but it ended up being as simple as changing the wire harness that runs from the wheel hub to the computer. The wire is cheap and gets brittle over time and even though it looks "ok" the tiny wires inside fray and trip the system - haven't had an issue since replacing a couple years ago. The stereo had weird road/static noises and I didn't like the stock deck anyway so I upgraded to a Kenwood GPS/DVD deck and it's been fantastic ever since as the stock speakers/sound is actually really decent. This also solved an issue with the side sliding door alarm ringing ENDLESSLY. The stereo DVD deck I installed bypassed the door chime so I have sweet, sweet silence now! Hope this helps other owners. Despite the problems I really do still love driving it. Everything else about it has been great! ORIGINAL REVIEW: I just bought my Terraza recently. It has been maintained so well that I'm pretty sure a family of ghosts drove it. It smells like new car, not a stain or a worn spot to be found. At a low 90,000km it looks as though it could have 10km on the clock - so I'm very excited just at how clean it is. In my time driving it, my only complaint is the transmission. Sometimes it doesn't seem to know what it wants to do. I stomp it for power on the highway and it launches into 6000rpm and sounds like it's about to explode. A little scary - I don't want to face a tranny rebuild so soon in the game. Aside from that, driving around town and so forth, she's the smoothest ride I've ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

nickles and dimes my %*# hundreds and thousands Brand Hirsch , 05/24/2016 CXL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 14 of 16 people found this review helpful In the past I have had good luck with Buick's. This is not the case with my Terraza. We bought it new in 2005. First 2 years were good, no repairs no problems. From the third year to present we have had nothing but problems. First problem luckily was still covered under warranty. The van kept dying on us or, would not start intermittently with, this issue we had it in the dealership 3 times and, once to a very good independent mechanic. first 2 times dealership replaced fuel pump, computer, multiple relays, and the computer a second time. We took it to the independent the third time he said he could find nothing wrong and, we need to take it back to the dealership since it was under warranty and, charged us a very minimal fee. The dealership replaced multiple parts. I DO HAVE TO COMMEND THEM as, there are clearly issues electrically and mechanically from the factory that are extremely difficult to solve. CV joint failure, big time suspension issues in the rear witch the dealership worked on three time the 3rd year, they never got it right, road like a buckboard for months. They finally got the rear suspension to feel like a 3/4 ton truck witch was a big improvement. constant traction control issues, stability, rotor,, rear dvd player, headlights, taillights, dash cracks ,broken door handles issues, trim falling off, doors not opening or closing, interior cracking breaking falling apart. My god man, I need to go back and change my review, until I started listing the issues I did not realize what a true P.O.S. this mini van really is, mechanically. I have been working on it myself for the last few years there is no way a person could justify shop rates for as many times it needs work. I am a pretty fair hand at fixing cars and, I'm here to tell you this thing is a nightmare. never, never, never, consider buying one, don't even take one as a gift you cant afford the repairs. With this being said, it is a very sharp mini van with good power and mileage. We loved everything about it I, bragged to my friends and family for the first 3 years. It could have been one of the favorite vehicle's that I had owned, if it had not turned into a unbelievably unreliable basket case. Great concept poor execution G.M. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Most trouble prone car I've ever owned Mike I , 10/08/2015 CXL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Let me start by saying that I have owned some of the most unreliable makes on the road. Fiats, Alfas, Jaguars, etc. The Buicke Terraza, which we purchased new in 2005, has been the worst by far. It now has 145k miles on it. I would have unloaded it years ago but after each expensive repair you think, "what else can go wrong?" The Terraza never fails to answer that question. In the years since we have owned it, let's see. It has had the transmission fail twice. It has used about a quart of oil every 1,000 miles since it was new. GM says that is is within normal usage parameters. Hmm, I have had other vehicles with 300k on the odometer that use essentially nothing every 3k miles. Have replaced every single suspension component, front and rear, at least once. Front brake rotors are essentially an annual replacement. Dow not matter what brand rotor or pads, the rotors eventually warp. Let's look at the components driven by the serpentine belt. Water pump, AC compressor, alternator, power steering pump. Yup, every one of those has been replaced. All sorts of electrical issues almost since new. CV axles. Yes. This as well. Exhaust. Ok, that lasted a long time so not too bad. Heater core leak. Been there, done that. Leather cracking at front seats and arm rests. Yes, also a crack in the dash. Steering rack. Yes. Last month as a matter of fact. Engine mounts. If your Terraza has lots of noise and harshness, these arprobanpy shot. I maintain all my vehicles extremely well and they tend to last a very long time. Frequent fluid changes, interior / exterior detailing, etc. Who knows what other problems this lemon would have if not maintained It is reaonably quiet. Engine is harsh and could use a few more HP. Highway mileage is decent, around town about the same as my V8 SUV. Front seats are comfortable, rear seats have terrible leg room, third row is difficult to access. Front cup holders fall apart, few poor outlets poorly located. my experience with the Terraza has left me saying, never again to GM. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse