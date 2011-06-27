Used 1997 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews

Grandma's 97 Buick skylark Terry , 12/07/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful My Buick Skylark has only 35,000 miles and was my grandmother's from 1997- 2003. After she died I got the car and it is a great little car in perfect shape and reliable--until now. The water pump went and I found out that it takes hours to get to the pump and it costs $$$--$750.00 to replace it-- and a gasket too. Why did Buick design an engine that would be so hard to get to a water pump. The mechanic suggested that as long as you are paying for the cost of labor to get to the water pump you should have several other somewhat related items fixed as well. I called the dealer to verify the extent in reaching the water pump and they verified this issue. Not good. Report Abuse

Best Quality and Reliable Car ml , 04/09/2010 2 of 4 people found this review helpful I have found this car needs very little maintenance and is made of great quality. Very reliable! The gas mileage is unbelievable for an older car. Report Abuse

Sweet car fatchuckyd , 12/13/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great fuel economy. Very fun to drive. Mine has a 2.4l twin cam. Very fast, it beat my friends 14,9 sec. focus with just an intake and muffler. Love it Report Abuse

My parent's 97 skylark... kslaughter322 , 01/24/2012 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Just got my permit in November, and love to drive this car. The controls are all easy to get to, It has a lot of power, very good handling, safe and smooth ride, but don't expect it to drive like a Caddy or Roadmaster. My parents made 2, 300 some mile trips from wv to ohio and had no issues to speak of. also, later on after I got my permit, we made a drive from oak hill, wv to Grantsville, MD, and 3 weeks later Oak Hill, WV to Severn MD and again, no problems to speak of. And the car has around 119,500 miles on it. Have had the car a little over a year and it is very reliable. When I turn 16, I want a Skylark as a first car. Report Abuse