Used 1997 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews
Grandma's 97 Buick skylark
My Buick Skylark has only 35,000 miles and was my grandmother's from 1997- 2003. After she died I got the car and it is a great little car in perfect shape and reliable--until now. The water pump went and I found out that it takes hours to get to the pump and it costs $$$--$750.00 to replace it-- and a gasket too. Why did Buick design an engine that would be so hard to get to a water pump. The mechanic suggested that as long as you are paying for the cost of labor to get to the water pump you should have several other somewhat related items fixed as well. I called the dealer to verify the extent in reaching the water pump and they verified this issue. Not good.
Best Quality and Reliable Car
I have found this car needs very little maintenance and is made of great quality. Very reliable! The gas mileage is unbelievable for an older car.
Sweet car
Great fuel economy. Very fun to drive. Mine has a 2.4l twin cam. Very fast, it beat my friends 14,9 sec. focus with just an intake and muffler. Love it
My parent's 97 skylark...
Just got my permit in November, and love to drive this car. The controls are all easy to get to, It has a lot of power, very good handling, safe and smooth ride, but don't expect it to drive like a Caddy or Roadmaster. My parents made 2, 300 some mile trips from wv to ohio and had no issues to speak of. also, later on after I got my permit, we made a drive from oak hill, wv to Grantsville, MD, and 3 weeks later Oak Hill, WV to Severn MD and again, no problems to speak of. And the car has around 119,500 miles on it. Have had the car a little over a year and it is very reliable. When I turn 16, I want a Skylark as a first car.
97 Candy
I was recently involved in a pretty serious car accident in my 2009 compact car which was a total loss. My insurance co gave me a good replacement check but financially I can't get involved in another car payment. So my Father saw this Buick Skylark Limited Edition for sale for under 4100.00 (not including taxes and fees of course) with only 64,000 + miles. We went to look at it and it was apparent the other owners took very good care of this car. Mechanically and otherwise. The minuet I sat in the drivers seat I was hooked and knew this was my new honey. The acceleration is fantastic, the ride is smooth, the tape deck still works and there is absolutely nothing mechanically wrong with this car. I get great gas mileage. I drive over 100 miles a day and only need to fill the tank once a week (if I can keep my foot out of the petal). I have only had her a few weeks but I do notice the power windows are a little slow and the seat belts are not the greatest design. But as far as feeling safe I am very happy with this car. My parents always owned Buick's when I was a child so I feel as if I am driving a piece of my childhood history and I just love that nostalgic feeling. This car ROCKS!
