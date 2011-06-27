Used 1995 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews

8 Years of Headaches!!! bewareskylark , 06/09/2003 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Wish my mechanics were with me before I bought it. Mainly drove to the train. But it needed brand new brakes & roters 3x’s and a new engine after 5 yrs. With low speed driving, the oil can’t burn off efficiently, even with regular oil changes. The front alingment design caused flat tires and needed new lower ball joints. It had continued fuse problems, and the alternator got replaced twice. 1 month ago it died on the expressway without warning. Another engine design problem allowed the antifreeze to leak into the engine & overheat. Never did any warning lights go off. With 67K miles, the body looked great, but under the hood was junk!!! Report Abuse

Good car drc37 , 03/10/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful It has worked well for us for the last 5 years. No complaints. Nothing ever really broke besides the standard items like brakes and battery.

great auto papanana , 05/16/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful triple aaa with power to spare on hwy at high speeds ,very comforable and safe..

Fun car, but problematic. blahblah718293 , 12/20/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This was my first car at 131k miles. As soon as I got it it started having problems. The radiator cracked and needed to be replaced, then the heater core went and got antifreeze all over the floor on the passenger side. Other than that I get about 24 mpg overall, but I drive through a lot of hills and it takes quite a bit of gas to lug the 3800 lb car around. The engine is plenty powerful and I've never had any problems with it or the transmission. Just the cooling/heating system that needs work.