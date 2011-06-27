  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1995 Buick Skylark
  5. Used 1995 Buick Skylark Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Skylark
More about the 1995 Skylark
5(67%)4(11%)3(11%)2(11%)1(0%)
4.3
9 reviews
Write a review
See all Skylarks for sale
List Price Estimate
$842 - $2,165
Used Skylark for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

8 Years of Headaches!!!

bewareskylark, 06/09/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Wish my mechanics were with me before I bought it. Mainly drove to the train. But it needed brand new brakes & roters 3x&#8217;s and a new engine after 5 yrs. With low speed driving, the oil can&#8217;t burn off efficiently, even with regular oil changes. The front alingment design caused flat tires and needed new lower ball joints. It had continued fuse problems, and the alternator got replaced twice. 1 month ago it died on the expressway without warning. Another engine design problem allowed the antifreeze to leak into the engine & overheat. Never did any warning lights go off. With 67K miles, the body looked great, but under the hood was junk!!!

Report Abuse

Good car

drc37, 03/10/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

It has worked well for us for the last 5 years. No complaints. Nothing ever really broke besides the standard items like brakes and battery.

Report Abuse

great auto

papanana, 05/16/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

triple aaa with power to spare on hwy at high speeds ,very comforable and safe..

Report Abuse

Fun car, but problematic.

blahblah718293, 12/20/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This was my first car at 131k miles. As soon as I got it it started having problems. The radiator cracked and needed to be replaced, then the heater core went and got antifreeze all over the floor on the passenger side. Other than that I get about 24 mpg overall, but I drive through a lot of hills and it takes quite a bit of gas to lug the 3800 lb car around. The engine is plenty powerful and I've never had any problems with it or the transmission. Just the cooling/heating system that needs work.

Report Abuse

95 Buick Skylark

Linda, 12/13/2006
3 of 4 people found this review helpful

Have been unable to find water leak in rain that causes water to set on driver side front floor. Anti lock brake dash light and service engine soon dash light keeps going on and then back off. Unable to find problem. Also had oil leak that was repaired, cost $900. Horn problem that was repaired and worked for 1 month, cost $280.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Skylarks for sale

Related Used 1995 Buick Skylark Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles