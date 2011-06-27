  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Skylark
  4. Used 1992 Buick Skylark
  5. Used 1992 Buick Skylark Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1992 Buick Skylark Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1992 Skylark
More about the 1992 Skylark
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Skylarks for sale
List Price Estimate
$732 - $1,882
Used Skylark for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

best car ever!

Robson, 12/24/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought it with 90K miles and I added now over 105K WITHOUT SINGLE PROBLEM! Never broke, never failed, not even oil leaks, just perfect reliable car. It's sad that the newer cars is the worse are they. 92 skylark is just the best.

Report Abuse

The Gran(dest) Buick Sport Sedan

ESumma, 06/21/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This car is a rarity from Buick. There were several styling enhancements that made this vehicle special. The GranSport model made the workaday Skylark shine. It gave a special interior, exterior scheme, and performance oriented nature. The GranSport should be considered by anyone looking to purchase an older Buick for cheap thrills.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Skylarks for sale

Related Used 1992 Buick Skylark Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles