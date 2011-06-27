  1. Home
Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Roadmaster
4.6
8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Relax and go really FAST

JohnnyBoy, 02/27/2002
Wonderful highway cruiser. Carries plywood flat. Invisible to state troopers.

Replacement Towing Vehicle

GEP10, 12/29/2008
This car was purchased to improve the 11-12 MPG we get towing our 3500 lb. camper with a full size van. It has the factory 5000 lb. tow package. I get 24- 25 MPG hwy (haven't done a full trip with the camper yet) and 15-16 city. The ride is great, the handling is surprisingly good (HD susp, factory air shocks + Air Lifts). The acceleration (has 2.93 posi, performance intake & exhaust, both very quiet) is strong enough to humiliate taunting (older) Mustang GT's. The easy to fold down seats (4x8 sheets fit flat) and 8 passenger capacity (my son's college buddies love it)make this car more versatile than our van. I have other cars but this old wagon puts a smile on my face every time I drive it.

Greatest car ever

j.emerson, 10/09/2010
There is no other car on the market like this gem. It is very spacious, powerful yet good fuel economy due to its aerodynamic design and very reliable. I have a 5.7 ltr. and a tow package with a trans.cooler. Have climbed west out of Needles, CA at a blistering 120 deg.F, 80 mph.on cruise with the air on and the temp. needle never went over half. Its got 150k miles and performs like the day I bought it. Love the two way tailgate and and 3rd fold up seat in the back. Great family car and work horse all in one. I can lay 4X8'plywood sheets flat with the rear seat down and has been very handy for construction jobs. Are you listening GM?

Retail Value ?

Hugh Caffey, 08/22/2002
Interior & exterior in good condition except for some peeling woodgrain on trim strips. No mechanical problems other than change of A/C l8 months back. Regularly serviced, 1 owner, good tires, brakes redone. 95,000 miles. Have just purchased a 2002 Cadillac Escalade and refused the trade in offer.

Beats My Wife's Mercedes 380 SEL

Mario Bruno, 07/01/2003
I was going to sell my Buick because I bought a Mercedes 380SEL for my wife. After driving the Benz,I decided to keep the RoadMonster. The ride is plush without sacraficing handling. It also feels that it can haul a trailer and take a beating the car sits on a ladder frame, very durable. Power is great with great gas milage on regular fuel. Realize we are talking about a car that weighs 4500 lbs, the Benz weighs 4600 lbs.The ride on the Benz is OK you do feel the road and it bumbs, Europian.If you want to hopup the car look at Impala SS.We've put 45,000 commute miles since we bought it 19 months ago with no major repairs done or in sight.

