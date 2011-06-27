Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Consumer Reviews
Relax and go really FAST
Wonderful highway cruiser. Carries plywood flat. Invisible to state troopers.
Replacement Towing Vehicle
This car was purchased to improve the 11-12 MPG we get towing our 3500 lb. camper with a full size van. It has the factory 5000 lb. tow package. I get 24- 25 MPG hwy (haven't done a full trip with the camper yet) and 15-16 city. The ride is great, the handling is surprisingly good (HD susp, factory air shocks + Air Lifts). The acceleration (has 2.93 posi, performance intake & exhaust, both very quiet) is strong enough to humiliate taunting (older) Mustang GT's. The easy to fold down seats (4x8 sheets fit flat) and 8 passenger capacity (my son's college buddies love it)make this car more versatile than our van. I have other cars but this old wagon puts a smile on my face every time I drive it.
Greatest car ever
There is no other car on the market like this gem. It is very spacious, powerful yet good fuel economy due to its aerodynamic design and very reliable. I have a 5.7 ltr. and a tow package with a trans.cooler. Have climbed west out of Needles, CA at a blistering 120 deg.F, 80 mph.on cruise with the air on and the temp. needle never went over half. Its got 150k miles and performs like the day I bought it. Love the two way tailgate and and 3rd fold up seat in the back. Great family car and work horse all in one. I can lay 4X8'plywood sheets flat with the rear seat down and has been very handy for construction jobs. Are you listening GM?
Retail Value ?
Interior & exterior in good condition except for some peeling woodgrain on trim strips. No mechanical problems other than change of A/C l8 months back. Regularly serviced, 1 owner, good tires, brakes redone. 95,000 miles. Have just purchased a 2002 Cadillac Escalade and refused the trade in offer.
Beats My Wife's Mercedes 380 SEL
I was going to sell my Buick because I bought a Mercedes 380SEL for my wife. After driving the Benz,I decided to keep the RoadMonster. The ride is plush without sacraficing handling. It also feels that it can haul a trailer and take a beating the car sits on a ladder frame, very durable. Power is great with great gas milage on regular fuel. Realize we are talking about a car that weighs 4500 lbs, the Benz weighs 4600 lbs.The ride on the Benz is OK you do feel the road and it bumbs, Europian.If you want to hopup the car look at Impala SS.We've put 45,000 commute miles since we bought it 19 months ago with no major repairs done or in sight.
Sponsored cars related to the Roadmaster
Related Used 1994 Buick Roadmaster Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner