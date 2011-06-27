Used 1992 Buick Roadmaster Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car I ever owned mark , 10/03/2007 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Great car. Handles great, drives great. Good gas mileage for a big car. Most comfortable car I've been in, in a long time. I love my car Report Abuse

Outstanding Billy Little , 08/22/2003 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I have driven this car for 210,000 miles (it has 240,000)with no major problems. I have changed the starter, radiator and an airconditioning hose. Other than the normal tires, batteries and lube schedule, nothing else has been done. I still average 20 mile to the gallon and can not even tell it is running while it idles. Report Abuse

92 RoadMaster Frank Livingston , 05/16/2004 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Very comfortable to ride.Highway gas mileage about 20/gal, city about 13. Front brakes just now replaced at 68000 but had .125 in. left. Red maple paint is like new. Tires are now new on the front and the rears has about 15000 on. Radiator had to be new about 20000 mi. Heater had to have the blower control replaced two years ago. Report Abuse

My big bad boat Roadmaster , 05/28/2008 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I bought this car from a priviate owner for my kid that was getting ready to graduate and end up keeping it for myself. The only problem i have had with it was, the radiatior drain plug came out on me. It was rough looking, but a very sound car. Report Abuse