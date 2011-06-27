Used 1996 Buick Regal Custom Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.8/444.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.1 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.9 in.
Curb weight3232 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height53.3 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic Teal Metallic
  • Medium Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Medium Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Yellow Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Manta Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Cyclamen Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Bright White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Torreador Metallic
  • Medium Sea Green Metallic
  • Stone Beige Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Teal Metallic
  • Medium Cloisonne Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Crystal
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • White
