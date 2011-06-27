Used 1996 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews

Deuce's GS deuce , 10/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful An outstanding vehicle. I purchased my Regal Gran Sport with 70,000 miles on it and have added almost another 40,000 in a yeat and a half. The 3800 engine is probably the finest engine made in this country. Very powerful and smooth. Great ride and handling with good brakes. Report Abuse

Deuce's GS Deuce , 10/28/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful An outstanding vehicle. I purchased my Regal Gran Sport with 70,000 miles on it and have added almost another 40,000 in a yeat and a half. The 3800 engine is probably the finest engine made in this country. Very powerful and smooth. Great ride and handling with good brakes. Report Abuse