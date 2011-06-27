  1. Home
Used 1996 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews

Deuce's GS

deuce, 10/28/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

An outstanding vehicle. I purchased my Regal Gran Sport with 70,000 miles on it and have added almost another 40,000 in a yeat and a half. The 3800 engine is probably the finest engine made in this country. Very powerful and smooth. Great ride and handling with good brakes.

Report Abuse

Good Ride

Loves It, 02/11/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought in 99 w 33000 now (05) have 78000+. In 4 years have replaced 1 alternator, the cruise crontrol module and 2 door seal gaskets and repaired the radio. Added a spoiler for looks. Interior quality lacks a bit.Does have dash rattle. A folded bit of paper between dash and glove box door solved that.Interior trim clips are starting to fail. Regal ride and power has me spoiled. Thought about replacing it but nothing else affordable seems to compare. Paint is holding up very well.

Report Abuse
