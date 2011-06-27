Used 1995 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews

GREAT CAR PJW , 07/20/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The Buick Regal is one they definitely got right! I have a 1995 and a 1991. The 91 has 230K miles. The 95 has 150K. Both have the 3800 engine. I am looking to replace my 91 with another 95. While I wish the mileage was better, it can get 30 mpg + for straight highway. Report Abuse

A Second Buick Owner Carl Allen , 11/29/2006 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 56,364 miles. It drives and performs well. Everything under the hood is clean. The outside is clean also. I'm very impreseed with this car. The gas mileage could be better.

My Grand Sport I am Jimmy , 06/06/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful 96000 miles and it just runs great. 25.5 mpg mixed driving. Ride is realy great.

Great engine, reliable car Christine , 10/25/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought the car with 18,000 miles on it and have driven it for 100000 miles. It has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. The only problem I had was with the air conditioner clutch. This car sure blows the myth about foreign vehicles being more reliable than American cars.