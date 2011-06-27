  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Regal
  4. Used 1995 Buick Regal
  5. Used 1995 Buick Regal Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Regal
5(60%)4(40%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a review
See all Regals for sale
List Price Estimate
$757 - $1,850
Used Regal for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

GREAT CAR

PJW, 07/20/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The Buick Regal is one they definitely got right! I have a 1995 and a 1991. The 91 has 230K miles. The 95 has 150K. Both have the 3800 engine. I am looking to replace my 91 with another 95. While I wish the mileage was better, it can get 30 mpg + for straight highway.

Report Abuse

A Second Buick Owner

Carl Allen, 11/29/2006
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I bought this car with 56,364 miles. It drives and performs well. Everything under the hood is clean. The outside is clean also. I'm very impreseed with this car. The gas mileage could be better.

Report Abuse

My Grand Sport

I am Jimmy, 06/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

96000 miles and it just runs great. 25.5 mpg mixed driving. Ride is realy great.

Report Abuse

Great engine, reliable car

Christine, 10/25/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought the car with 18,000 miles on it and have driven it for 100000 miles. It has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. The only problem I had was with the air conditioner clutch. This car sure blows the myth about foreign vehicles being more reliable than American cars.

Report Abuse

It's okay car ... could be better via ..

relaxing_dude, 09/23/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Pro ... slick design. Reinvented dashboard, body style, everything. Con ... gas mileage 25.5 mpg, 4 - Disc Brakes arrgh!

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Regals for sale

Related Used 1995 Buick Regal Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles