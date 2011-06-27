Used 1993 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews
I'm sold on Buicks now!
I currently own many cars Ford, Chrsyler Chevy, but the b\Buick GS is my daily driver and I absolutely love it. I don't agree with many of the owners, in terms of performance,(170hp? are you kidding?) however it can get out of its way. GM addressed this issue with the 3800 series 2. The interior is nicely layed out with the console and gauges. The transmission is silky smooth, the reliability approaches the likes of Honda or Toyota. The 93 Buick was clearly one of the best cars of the dismal 90's
great everyday cruiser
Just a super nice car, very solid, excellent build quailty,I really enjoy driving it to work, gym around town, basically everywhere. Would hesitate to take it out of town. Just a nice all around car. My only complaint is more power,the car would be a perfect 10 with 50 more horses under the hood. would by another one in a heart beat!
A great car anyone.
This car is a great to drive daily. It gets Great gas mileage. I would recomend this car to anyone.
9 year rating
This was an attractive sport coupe in 93 but is somewhat dated now. The 170HP motor offers plenty of power and returns excellent fuel mileage on regular unleaded gas. Reliability has been very good except for some air conditioner problems over the years. Engine and transmission have been perfect...not a single problem in 86,000 miles. Water pump failed, but that was my fault. I didn't change the coolant for 8 years (geez)! No regrets purchasing this one and hope I can the say the same about the Cadillac Eldorado ETC I bought a few months ago.
Superior Car
Very nice reliable car. Good performance and is very fun to drive. Nice features such as 8 speaker sound system with graphic equalizer. Engine and tranny still run smooth at 105,000 miles. Seating is comforatable even in back seats. No major problems with car. Suprisingly good fuel economy even with big V6 engine.
