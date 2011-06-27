Used 1993 Buick Regal Coupe Consumer Reviews

I'm sold on Buicks now! Imani Odufuye , 12/08/2008 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I currently own many cars Ford, Chrsyler Chevy, but the b\Buick GS is my daily driver and I absolutely love it. I don't agree with many of the owners, in terms of performance,(170hp? are you kidding?) however it can get out of its way. GM addressed this issue with the 3800 series 2. The interior is nicely layed out with the console and gauges. The transmission is silky smooth, the reliability approaches the likes of Honda or Toyota. The 93 Buick was clearly one of the best cars of the dismal 90's Report Abuse

great everyday cruiser Imani , 10/31/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Just a super nice car, very solid, excellent build quailty,I really enjoy driving it to work, gym around town, basically everywhere. Would hesitate to take it out of town. Just a nice all around car. My only complaint is more power,the car would be a perfect 10 with 50 more horses under the hood. would by another one in a heart beat!

A great car anyone. etmss , 07/11/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car is a great to drive daily. It gets Great gas mileage. I would recomend this car to anyone.

9 year rating e8retired91 , 07/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This was an attractive sport coupe in 93 but is somewhat dated now. The 170HP motor offers plenty of power and returns excellent fuel mileage on regular unleaded gas. Reliability has been very good except for some air conditioner problems over the years. Engine and transmission have been perfect...not a single problem in 86,000 miles. Water pump failed, but that was my fault. I didn't change the coolant for 8 years (geez)! No regrets purchasing this one and hope I can the say the same about the Cadillac Eldorado ETC I bought a few months ago.