Used 1990 Buick Regal Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|280.5/445.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.1 l
|Horsepower
|135 hp @ 4400 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.3 in.
|Front hip room
|52.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.6 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|192.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3108 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|15.5 cu.ft.
|Height
|53.0 in.
|Wheel base
|107.5 in.
|Width
|72.5 in.
