Used 1990 Buick Regal Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Regal
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg17/27 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)280.5/445.5 mi.280.5/445.5 mi.280.5/445.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size3.1 l3.1 l3.1 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 4400 rpm135 hp @ 4400 rpm135 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.40.0 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.52.0 in.52.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.37.1 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.2 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.8 in.56.8 in.57.8 in.
Measurements
Length192.2 in.192.2 in.194.6 in.
Curb weight3108 lbs.3108 lbs.3321 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.15.8 cu.ft.
Height53.0 in.53.0 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width72.5 in.72.5 in.70.9 in.
