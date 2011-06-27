Used 2018 Buick Regal Sportback Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Most impressive car we have owned Jake , 05/18/2018 Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We have had this car for over almost 2 years now and there is very little not to like. In terms of value, it seems to beat the big name imported cars hands down. It has a responsive and peppy engine. The instrumentation is logical, though somewhat understated. Mileage on the highway has been much better than expected. We averaged over 30 mpg on a recent 500+ mile trip. Driving comfort is very good. We did have some mistaken potential crash warnings from the crash avoidance systems, especially when making sharp turns at an intersections where we turn into a lane that has a large truck stopped in the turn lane of the street that we are turning into. Wish lists: The car had an automatic closing mechanism for its hatchback opening. The navigation system could be much more user friendly, like the systems offered by Tom-Tom for it's GPS units. GM should really update this as I think this could just need to be a softwaree update. The memory system for who the driver is for seat positioning, sometimes seems to relate to whoever entered the car first, not necessarily to the driver. This could use some tweaking. Likewise with the recognition of which phone it should pair with. Again these might also be a software tweak. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Over Engineered in the Wrong Places 510man , 04/05/2019 Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I own a 2018 Buick Sportback. Overall it's a nice vehicle. Two things that are total crap. 1) They spent WAY too much R&D on the door lock system. So computer geek designed the system and is likely the only one who knows how it works. I can lock and unlock my doors myself. I'm not sure why GM thought all this auto lock stuff is helpful. They need an option to turn all the auto lock off.......but there isn't one. 2) The car needs an Auto Stop override. The fact Buick doesn't give you a button to turn this off on demand like Ford and others do is unfortunate. AC shuts off and blows hot air, which is a problem in stop and go traffic. I can workaround it by shifting into neutral before stopping but that is a hassle to override the computer . I would not have purchased the car had I known I couldn't control these two features. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 Buick Bullet Joe F , 08/22/2018 Essence 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 7 of 8 people found this review helpful Car handles and drives like a race car.... only issue so far is with wireless charger doesn’t work with certain phones Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

interior really missed the mark JHugh , 11/10/2018 Preferred 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 12 of 16 people found this review helpful I wanted to like this car; however, I couldn't overlook the very mediocre interior. It's dated and doesn't compare to cars that are cheaper. For example, the seats and interior in a base level Malibu are better. The car does have some nice safety features like lane assistance, brakes are great and it drove well. Exterior and trunk space are positives. Buick will have to make some changes for it to compete at this price. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse