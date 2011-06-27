Estimated values
1994 Buick Skylark Custom 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,280
|$1,671
|Clean
|$493
|$1,124
|$1,467
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$650
Estimated values
1994 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,280
|$1,671
|Clean
|$493
|$1,124
|$1,467
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$650
Estimated values
1994 Buick Skylark Limited 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,280
|$1,671
|Clean
|$493
|$1,124
|$1,467
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$650
Estimated values
1994 Buick Skylark Gran Sport 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,280
|$1,671
|Clean
|$493
|$1,124
|$1,467
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$650
Estimated values
1994 Buick Skylark Custom 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$563
|$1,280
|$1,671
|Clean
|$493
|$1,124
|$1,467
|Average
|$353
|$811
|$1,058
|Rough
|$213
|$499
|$650