  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 1997 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1997 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 Park Avenue
5(46%)4(27%)3(21%)2(3%)1(3%)
4.1
33 reviews
Write a review
See all Park Avenues for sale
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,841
Used Park Avenue for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

AVOID AVOID AVOID

jim kirk, 10/06/2004
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is the worst car I have ever owned in my life. Poor engineering, poor build quality, terrible reliability. Every time I get in it, I wonder if it will end up on the tow truck again. My plastic intake manifold cracked, the coolant mixed with the oil and destroyed the engine. Cost 4,000 plus for a used engine. Other problems include 10" of water in trunk, failed steering rack, warped brake rotors, cracked leather, failed heated seat, constant electrical problems, broken door handle, door lock switch fell into door, burned out (and irreplaceable) dash lights. AC compressor bearing grinding, water pump, wonkie transmission. I rate this car a ZERO, but the scale doesn't go that low

Report Abuse

happy with ole Bessie

toquinn55, 09/15/2009
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We bought this car from our neighbor. He had bought it used. I love this car. It drives like a dream. I has given me very little trouble. (Battery, plugs, tires, etc.) The only complaint that I have is the paint on the trunk has flaked off. Other than this, I love it.

Report Abuse

1997 Disaster

Judd, 12/07/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I purchased this low milage car just recently from a person I know well. He took painstaking care of it. It looks brand new inside and out. Within two months the door lock button popped inside the door. The transmission failed and cost $1975 to rebuild. The ash tray broke and won't stay closed. The volume button on the steering wheel functions some of the time. The self- leveling feature has failed and I shudder to think what that will cost to fix. This could be a wonderful car if it was better built. I have had many GM cars over the years most of them purchased new (I still have my 84 El Camino) but this is the last one.

Report Abuse

Disappointment

BootsyClay, 11/17/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

We bought this used from a reliable friend mechanic. In no time the paint was fading and peeling, the plastic manifold broke & quite a big repair bill even fixing it ourselves & buying parts on the net. Air conditioning went & had to replace condensor etc, The front power seat mechanism works, but is popped out of the seat. Seatbuckles broke. Something has happened to the struts. We've nearly always owned GM since my husband retired from there. Owned an Olds that went almost 300K miles until hit when stopped. Only one time failed to start when the timing chain needed replacing at way over 100K. We have lost a bundle on this Buick. Really a shame and sorrowful!

Report Abuse

Broken Buick

Joe R, 06/06/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car from the original owner when it was 3 years old. The car has a pretty good ride and is comfortable. The biggest problem with this car is that many things have gone wrong with it and were expensive to fix. There was a problem with a plastic piece by the manifold that melted and filled the crankcase with antifreeze ($900). Water pump ($300) Some timing sensors ($550). Alternator, battery, serpentine. ($500). Starter ($300). Wipers won't return.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Park Avenues for sale

Related Used 1997 Buick Park Avenue info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles