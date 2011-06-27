Used 1997 Buick Park Avenue Consumer Reviews
AVOID AVOID AVOID
This is the worst car I have ever owned in my life. Poor engineering, poor build quality, terrible reliability. Every time I get in it, I wonder if it will end up on the tow truck again. My plastic intake manifold cracked, the coolant mixed with the oil and destroyed the engine. Cost 4,000 plus for a used engine. Other problems include 10" of water in trunk, failed steering rack, warped brake rotors, cracked leather, failed heated seat, constant electrical problems, broken door handle, door lock switch fell into door, burned out (and irreplaceable) dash lights. AC compressor bearing grinding, water pump, wonkie transmission. I rate this car a ZERO, but the scale doesn't go that low
happy with ole Bessie
We bought this car from our neighbor. He had bought it used. I love this car. It drives like a dream. I has given me very little trouble. (Battery, plugs, tires, etc.) The only complaint that I have is the paint on the trunk has flaked off. Other than this, I love it.
1997 Disaster
I purchased this low milage car just recently from a person I know well. He took painstaking care of it. It looks brand new inside and out. Within two months the door lock button popped inside the door. The transmission failed and cost $1975 to rebuild. The ash tray broke and won't stay closed. The volume button on the steering wheel functions some of the time. The self- leveling feature has failed and I shudder to think what that will cost to fix. This could be a wonderful car if it was better built. I have had many GM cars over the years most of them purchased new (I still have my 84 El Camino) but this is the last one.
Disappointment
We bought this used from a reliable friend mechanic. In no time the paint was fading and peeling, the plastic manifold broke & quite a big repair bill even fixing it ourselves & buying parts on the net. Air conditioning went & had to replace condensor etc, The front power seat mechanism works, but is popped out of the seat. Seatbuckles broke. Something has happened to the struts. We've nearly always owned GM since my husband retired from there. Owned an Olds that went almost 300K miles until hit when stopped. Only one time failed to start when the timing chain needed replacing at way over 100K. We have lost a bundle on this Buick. Really a shame and sorrowful!
Broken Buick
I bought this car from the original owner when it was 3 years old. The car has a pretty good ride and is comfortable. The biggest problem with this car is that many things have gone wrong with it and were expensive to fix. There was a problem with a plastic piece by the manifold that melted and filled the crankcase with antifreeze ($900). Water pump ($300) Some timing sensors ($550). Alternator, battery, serpentine. ($500). Starter ($300). Wipers won't return.
Sponsored cars related to the Park Avenue
Related Used 1997 Buick Park Avenue info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Jeep Compass News
- 2021 Nissan GT-R News
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- 2020 Q7
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
- 2019 Durango
- Chevrolet Colorado 2019
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- Buick Encore 2019
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore