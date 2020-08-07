Used 1997 Buick Park Avenue for Sale Near Me
22 listings
- 245,226 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,250
- 148,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
- 91,772 miles
$4,000
- 177,346 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,573
- 147,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499
- 96,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
- 162,327 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
- 190,435 miles
$2,490
- 102,163 miles
$4,999
- 176,200 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$762
- 95,852 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995
- 167,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 209,111 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,827
- 107,743 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,280
- 242,205 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,400
- 97,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,767
- 183,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,455
- 131,763 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Buick Park Avenue
Read recent reviews for the Buick Park Avenue
See all 33 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.133 Reviews

jim kirk,10/06/2004
This is the worst car I have ever owned in my life. Poor engineering, poor build quality, terrible reliability. Every time I get in it, I wonder if it will end up on the tow truck again. My plastic intake manifold cracked, the coolant mixed with the oil and destroyed the engine. Cost 4,000 plus for a used engine. Other problems include 10" of water in trunk, failed steering rack, warped brake rotors, cracked leather, failed heated seat, constant electrical problems, broken door handle, door lock switch fell into door, burned out (and irreplaceable) dash lights. AC compressor bearing grinding, water pump, wonkie transmission. I rate this car a ZERO, but the scale doesn't go that low
