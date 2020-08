Used 1997 Buick Park Avenue for Sale Near Me

Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington

1996 BUICK PARK AVENUE: VERY GOOD SHAPE INSIDE/OUT. RUNS VERY GOOD AND SHOULD GIVE SOMEONE ALOT MORE MILES. HAS LEATHER, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, CRUISE, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD RUBBER, V-6 3.8L, WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER DEAL ON THIS GOOD OF A RUNNING CAR. IT REALLY IS IN VERY GOOD SHAPE. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP A VIEWING TIME AND TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 5608 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 MON-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-534-7992 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADE INS WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: BUICK PARK AVENUE, IMPALA, BUICK LESABRE, IMPALA, CRUZ, SONIC, FOCUS, COROLLA, CAMRY, ACCORD, CIVIC, LEXUS, TOYOTA, FORD, GMC, DODGE, DART, SUBARU,

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1996 Buick Park Avenue .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4CW52K1TH641098

Stock: 641098A1

Certified Pre-Owned: No