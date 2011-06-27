  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick Park Avenue
  4. Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue
  5. Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Park Avenue
5(17%)4(58%)3(25%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.9
12 reviews
Write a review
See all Park Avenues for sale
List Price Estimate
$763 - $1,840
Used Park Avenue for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Big Blue

buick4ever, 10/07/2013
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

I bought a 95 park used with 97000 miles on it in 2012. I am the second owner. I love this car I am only 33 years old and I will continue to buy these cars for as long as I can find them. Everything works the paint is peeling on the hood but that is age related. Easy to work on comfortable and decent on gas for a big car. I fell safe in this car it is not like riding in a matchbox. No rattles or shakes just smooth driving.

Report Abuse

95 BUICK PARK AVE.

lmnet, 04/03/2002
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

DREAM CAR CONSIDERING COMFORT BUT RELIABILITY IS EXTREMLY POOR. AFTER TALKING TO OTHER PARK AVE. OWNERS I FIND WE HAVE SIMILAR PROBLEMS. I WOULD AVOID PURCHASING THIS CAR.

Report Abuse

Old School Player, New School Fool

SUPERCOOL, 12/28/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This my 3rd lifetime car, first Buick. It was love at first sight! I love this car. I've recently stepped up to the 20 inch wheel but other then that no other mods are needed.

Report Abuse

Grandma car that outperforms your Accord

Uncle Buford, 08/18/2002
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

Have driven both the Base and Ultra models. 2001 Base and 1995 Ultra. Both perform well on the open road and make for a very pleasent ride.

Report Abuse

Lucky to be alive

Color me concerned, 05/17/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I actually really liked this car for the first few months. It was well built, very comfortable, and very smooth on the highway. One huge flaw, however, changed my mind to the point where I had to give it away (I couldn't sell it due to liabiity concerns). It would just die on the freeway at full speed! Once, I was coming down the Grapevine into LA when this happened. Full highway speed with no power brakes, no power steering, nothing. Worse yet, the dealer couldn't figure it out, and the process of figuring it out was terribly expensive. As I said, I had to get rid of it because driving it was just way to dangerous!

Report Abuse
123
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Park Avenues for sale

Related Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles