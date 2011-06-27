Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue Sedan Consumer Reviews

Big Blue buick4ever , 10/07/2013 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I bought a 95 park used with 97000 miles on it in 2012. I am the second owner. I love this car I am only 33 years old and I will continue to buy these cars for as long as I can find them. Everything works the paint is peeling on the hood but that is age related. Easy to work on comfortable and decent on gas for a big car. I fell safe in this car it is not like riding in a matchbox. No rattles or shakes just smooth driving. Report Abuse

95 BUICK PARK AVE. lmnet , 04/03/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful DREAM CAR CONSIDERING COMFORT BUT RELIABILITY IS EXTREMLY POOR. AFTER TALKING TO OTHER PARK AVE. OWNERS I FIND WE HAVE SIMILAR PROBLEMS. I WOULD AVOID PURCHASING THIS CAR. Report Abuse

Old School Player, New School Fool SUPERCOOL , 12/28/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This my 3rd lifetime car, first Buick. It was love at first sight! I love this car. I've recently stepped up to the 20 inch wheel but other then that no other mods are needed. Report Abuse

Grandma car that outperforms your Accord Uncle Buford , 08/18/2002 2 of 3 people found this review helpful Have driven both the Base and Ultra models. 2001 Base and 1995 Ultra. Both perform well on the open road and make for a very pleasent ride. Report Abuse