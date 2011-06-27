Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue Sedan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
1994 Park Avenue

TomandLin, 11/02/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We've had this car for over 11 years and it still gets 26+mpg overall and 30mpg on the highway. The only "system failure" is that the cruise control sometimes disengages by itself.



Style, Class & Performance

Dave K, 10/10/2008
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

38 mpg doing 65 mph on interstate 90 from Hill City, South Dakota to Lake Andes, South Dakota. What a pleasure to drive a car with a great ride and unbelievable gas mileage. The V-6 3800 engine sets a standard for the rest to follow.



Found a Creampuff

Jimbo, 04/10/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this old girl 1.5 yrs ago while looking for a creampuff. 63K on her and clean. Have put about $1000 in it for brakes, starter, and battery. Rides great, everything still works, and 23 mpg city, 27 mpg hwy. Now just 74K and is a great ride. A bit dated but I only have $4000 in it and it will go for a lot more miles. Best second car you can find out there.



Gran Touring Wonder

smilinjack, 03/26/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

84,000 miles of pleasurable cruising. It's a head turner inside and out. Virtually maintenance free. Every extra anyone would want.



Great Fuel Economy

Alex, 09/14/2008
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I am a Buick fan and this car has not let me down. The fuel economy is fantastic at 30 MPG on highway and for a car this size it is amazing. The comfort is unparalleled and comparable to top-end Lexus at much higher prices. I bought this car with 70000 miles and after another 70000 miles of driving it, the maintenance expense has been basic (brakes, water pump, battery). A great car at a great price.


