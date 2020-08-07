Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue for Sale Near Me
- 96,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1994 Buick Park Avenue for your consideration. This Park Avenue Ultra is powered by a 3.8L supercharged V6 which puts out 225 horsepower to the front wheels through an automatic transmission. This is a strong running vehicle with a surprising amount of power which pulls this vehicle down the road in a silky smooth fashion. The Park Avenue is a great example of American automotive elegance. This example is finished in a beautiful Dark Garnet color with alloy wheels and slimline whitewall tires. There is a modest amount of exterior chrome to give this Buick a high-class appearance without being over the top. Inside the vehicle is a plush burgundy leather interior packed full of convenience features that one would expect on a luxury vehicle such as this. There is dual-zone automatic climate control, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, AM/FM radio with cassette, and a Concert Sound II premium audio system. This Park Avenue is perfect for both daily drives around town or for long haul adventures across the country. Buick designed the park avenue to have a cloud-like ride without sacrificing all driving dynamics. It also comes standard with power steering, cruise control, and power brakes further adding to the vehicle’s impressive list of features. Now is your chance to take home a surprisingly quick, and top of the line American luxury vehicle. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue Ultra.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CU521XR1621348
Stock: P4428 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,327 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,495
Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 15 ALLOY WHEELS, LEATHER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER DRIVER & PASSENGER SEAT, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, 4-Speed Automatic, 4 Speakers, 6-Way Power Passenger Seat, Alloy wheels, AM Stereo/FM Stereo w/Cassette, AM/FM radio, Cassette, Concert Sound Speaker System, Front dual zone A/C, Leather & Vinyl Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel, Traction Control. Clean CARFAX.Burgundy 1994 Buick Park Avenue 4D Sedan 3.8L V6 SMPI 12V 4-Speed Automatic FWDSERRA WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC OFFERS THE CONSUMER THE ABILITY TO BUY A VEHICLE AT PRE AUCTION PRICING. THIS VEHICLE IS LIKELY TO HAVE MULTIPLE MECHANICAL AND OR AUTO BODY DEFECTS. ALL VEHICLES DISPLAYED WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC ARE SOLD AS IS. THE TERM AS IS MEANS THAT THERE IS ABSOLUTELY NO EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED WARRANTY OF CONDITION OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. THIS APPLIES TO BOTH THE MECHANICAL AND COSMETIC CONDITION OF THE AS IS VEHICLES. THE PURCHASER OF AN AS IS VEHICLE WILL PAY ALL COST FOR ANY REPAIRS. SERRA ASSUMES NO RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY REPAIRS REGARDLESS OF ANY VERBAL STATEMENTS MADE ABOUT ANY VEHICLE IN THE WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC SECTION. PLEASE CONTACT US AT 855-205-1178 OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW52L7R1627622
Stock: P16194A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 190,435 miles
$2,490
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
1994 Buick Park Avenue Base FWD Good Tires, Good Brakes, 4-Speed Automatic.Super Clean!! Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW52L9RH625782
Stock: P2132
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 147,147 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499
Hosick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vandalia / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Buick Park Avenue .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW52K5SH609155
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 245,226 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,250
Independent Auto Sales - Spokane Valley / Washington
1996 BUICK PARK AVENUE: VERY GOOD SHAPE INSIDE/OUT. RUNS VERY GOOD AND SHOULD GIVE SOMEONE ALOT MORE MILES. HAS LEATHER, POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS, CRUISE, ICE COLD A/C, GOOD RUBBER, V-6 3.8L, WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. YOU WILL NOT FIND A BETTER DEAL ON THIS GOOD OF A RUNNING CAR. IT REALLY IS IN VERY GOOD SHAPE. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE DETAILS AND TO SET UP A VIEWING TIME AND TEST DRIVE. THANKS AND HAVE A GREAT DAY. INDEPENDENT AUTO SALES 5608 E SPRAGUE SPOKANE, WA, 99202 MON-FRI 10AM-6PM SATURDAY 10AM-5PM 509-534-7992 CASH DEALS MADE HERE TRADE INS WELCOME NEGOTIABLE DOC FEE FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. KEY: BUICK PARK AVENUE, IMPALA, BUICK LESABRE, IMPALA, CRUZ, SONIC, FOCUS, COROLLA, CAMRY, ACCORD, CIVIC, LEXUS, TOYOTA, FORD, GMC, DODGE, DART, SUBARU,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Buick Park Avenue .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW52K1TH641098
Stock: 641098A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Laramie Auto Center - Laramie / Wyoming
We're practically giving away this used 1998 Buick Park Avenue in Laramie, WYOMING. Age shouldn't matter for this car. It's a 6 cylinder Green car that gives drivers more control over the road. With 148,770 miles and priced at $4,500.00, this vehicle offers great value for money. Please call us to arrange a test drive at LARAMIE GM AUTO CENTER.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Buick Park Avenue Ultra.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CU5214W4661127
Stock: 3718K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 91,772 miles
$4,000
Power Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW52K5X4626424
Stock: M09340B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 177,346 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,573
Haley Certified Preowned - Richmond / Virginia
AS/IS price available to the public. The vehicle is scheduled to go to auction. Call Haley Budget Outlet at 804-237-8951 or see us at 8307 Midlothian Tpke Richmond, VA 23235, for more info! We offer full disclosure of all known issues on our AS/IS inventory and No Haggle Pricing! Price excludes tax, tags, title, and $249 Dealer Processing Fee. See Dealer for details. (Haley Automotive Group's $599 dealer processing fee does not apply to Haley Budget Outlet's AS/IS inventory.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Buick Park Avenue .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW52K1X4650056
Stock: LS423A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 102,163 miles
$4,999
Ryan Cadillac - Monroe / Louisiana
Light Bronzemist Metallic 2000 Buick Park Avenue FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 SFI Series II 4-Speed Automatic. 19/30 City/Highway MPG Visit our virtual showroom 24/7 at www.ryanautomotive.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW52KXY4158398
Stock: H7141A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 176,200 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$762
Minnesota Motor - Fergus Falls / Minnesota
PRICED TO MOVE $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book! Bright White exterior and Medium Gray interior, Park Avenue trim. Dual Zone A/C, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. Buick Park Avenue with Bright White exterior and Medium Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*. AFFORDABLE This Park Avenue is priced $2,100 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US Since 1922 Minnesota Motors have been serving Otter Tail County with friendly and honest service. We give our Fergus Falls Buick and Chevy customers a great selection to choose from along with a knowledgeable sales staff on hand to help. We are one of the oldest family run dealerships in the country and we're proud to offer you our years of automotive experience. Pricing analysis performed on 7/8/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Buick Park Avenue .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW54K0Y4222106
Stock: 6656C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 95,852 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$3,995
Starling Buick GMC - Venice / Florida
2001 Buick Park Avenue, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATING, ALLOY WHEELS, PARK ASSIST, POWER SEAT, Fully automatic headlights, Security system, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. At Starling Buick GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingbuickgmc.com or contact us at 941-488-3667.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW54K514130253
Stock: 4130253T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 167,198 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
Scott-Preusse Chevrolet Buick - Redwood Falls / Minnesota
CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, NON SMOKER, DRIVES OUT WELL, FAIRLY CLEAN FOR AN OLDER CAR. 2001 Buick Park Avenue Light Bronzemist Metallic Marthaler Chevrolet Buick of Redwood Falls is one of the newer members of the Marthaler Automotive Group that now includes 9 dealerships. Our business model includes seven-state delivery, market-based pricing,a transparent and customer driven purchase experience, continuing community support and, of course, an extremely extensive selection of vehicles, new and pre-owned. General Manager Justin Olson has been in the business for over 18 years, and brings his professional, market-savvy perspective to the dealership every day. It's our job to make sure your experience at Marthaler is everything you want it to be- right from the start.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW54K014140513
Stock: 1613XXA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 209,111 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$2,827
Breakaway Honda - Greenville / South Carolina
Pre-Auction Car. This vehicle failed to meet Breakaway Honda's retail used car inspection. Pre-Auction Cars have issues including, but not limited to: Mechanical, Driveability, Cosmetic, etc. Some of these Pre-Auction cars are unreliable or unsafe based on Breakaway Honda's standards and are therefore deemed "Tow Away";. No Warranty is expressed or implied. Prices are Non-Negotiable. Cars will not be held. Cash or Certified Funds are required at time of purchase. Drivers License and Proof of Insurance required. Free Car Fax Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heads up display, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW54KX24226803
Stock: B201401A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 107,743 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,280
Pointe Buick GMC - Penns Grove / New Jersey
In Good Shape. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Heated Leather Seats, Moonroof, HEAD-UP DISPLAY, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES PRESTIGE PKG driver info center, 3-note horn, auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass, OnStar communication system, ETR AM/FM stereo w/pwr-loading compact disc/cassette, auto tone control, universal remote transmitter, 10-way pwr driver seat/pwr front lumbar/ climate control/radio presets/outside mirrors w/memory feature & park assist, rain-sensing variable delay windshield-wipers, traction control, PWR SLIDING SUNROOF sliding & tilt design feature, pwr sunshade, 16' CHROME-PLATED WHEELS, HEAD-UP DISPLAY speedometer, indicators for high beams/turn signals/check gauges, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING COMPACT DISC/ CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL seek-scan, digital clock, Theftlock, radio monitor, steering wheel radio controls. Buick Park Avenue with White Diamond exterior and Shale interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 205 HP at 5200 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle EXPERTS RAVE 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. OUR OFFERINGS Welcome to Pointe Buick GMC. We are conveniently located in South Jersey on Route 130 in Carneys Point New Jersey 4 miles from the Delaware Memorial Bridge and 8 miles from the Commodore Barry Bridge. We have many happy customers from all over the country but mostly from New Jersey, Pennsylvania Pricing analysis performed on 8/8/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heads up display, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW54K924153407
Stock: 1851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 242,205 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,400
Hawkins Chevrolet - Fairmont / Minnesota
Sterling Silver Metallic Leather Seats, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 55/45 Split Bench Seat, Front dual zone A/C, Sierra-Grain Leather Seat Trim. 20/29 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2002 Buick Park Avenue 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI Series II We serve Fairmont as well as Mankato, Albert Lea, Minneapolis and St. Paul, Worthington, Spirit Lake and even Sioux Falls! Come see why The Difference is Hawkins!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Electronic Folding Mirrors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW54K524164453
Stock: 1387A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-08-2020
- 97,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,767
Korf Continental Ford - Julesburg / Colorado
FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Leather Interior, Dual Zone A/C, Aluminum Wheels, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING COMPAC.WHY BUY FROM USKORF Autogroup is locally owned, locally operated and locally involved. That means we put our customers first, before everything else. Proudly serving Yuma, Brush, Julesburg, Sterling and all Northeastern Colorado. Call us today for all automotive needs. We believe that everyone deserves to drive a newer, nicer car today.OPTION PACKAGESETR AM/FM STEREO W/PWR-LOADING COMPACT DISC/ CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL seek-scan, digital clock, Theftlock, radio monitor, steering wheel radio controls.EXPERTS CONCLUDE4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating.FIND YOUR NEXT VEHICLE!Korf Motors Sterling, CO HAIL SALE! Korf Motors delivers exceptional customer service experience! Our professional experts will Help You find your next vehicle Today!VEHICLE REVIEWSPrice does not include: Title, tax, and fees. See dealer for complete detail, terms and conditions may apply.Pricing analysis performed on 12/22/2019. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW54K824148697
Stock: 148697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-26-2019
- 183,500 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,455
Harold Ford - Angola / Indiana
NO ACCIDENTS!, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, Driver & Front Passenger Heated Seats, HomeLink Wireless Control System, Outside Heated Mirrors w/Turn Signal Indicators, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel. 4D Sedan3.8L V6 SFI FWD 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveWe use MARKET BASED PRICING & HASSLE FREE PRICING at HAROLD AUTOMOTIVE GROUP!This means we align asking prices with market data for each particular vehicle we sell. The end result is a GREAT PRICE FOR YOU! We have found that if we do not offer a competitive price online, we become obsolete in an ever changing vehicle market!As Part of our Promise To Provide A Great Price This Vehicle Also Comes With:*A FREE WARRANTY!**Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!The Best Team of Finance Managers in Indiana! They are Great with People and EVEN Better with Numbers! Is Credit A Challenge? Give Us a Try and Let Us Do the Rest!Come to Harold Automotive Group and experience the difference of doing business with an industry leaderVisit www.haroldford.net! Includes all rebates and incentives.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW54KX34154180
Stock: 6800A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 131,763 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500
Pfeifle Chevrolet Buick - Wishek / North Dakota
2003 Buick Park Ave, 132,000 Miles, White Diamond, Heated Leather Seats, CD/Cassette, Heads up Display, Rear Parking Sensors, Chrome Wheels, Restored Title
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Buick Park Avenue with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4CW54K434143563
Stock: 20W14A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
