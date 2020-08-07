Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue for Sale Near Me

  • 1994 Buick Park Avenue Ultra
    used

    1994 Buick Park Avenue Ultra

    96,802 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 1994 Buick Park Avenue
    used

    1994 Buick Park Avenue

    162,327 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,495

    Details
  • 1994 Buick Park Avenue
    used

    1994 Buick Park Avenue

    190,435 miles

    $2,490

    Details
  • 1995 Buick Park Avenue
    used

    1995 Buick Park Avenue

    147,147 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 1996 Buick Park Avenue
    used

    1996 Buick Park Avenue

    245,226 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,250

    Details
  • 1998 Buick Park Avenue Ultra
    used

    1998 Buick Park Avenue Ultra

    148,770 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 1999 Buick Park Avenue
    used

    1999 Buick Park Avenue

    91,772 miles

    $4,000

    Details
  • 1999 Buick Park Avenue
    used

    1999 Buick Park Avenue

    177,346 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,573

    Details
  • 2000 Buick Park Avenue
    used

    2000 Buick Park Avenue

    102,163 miles

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2000 Buick Park Avenue
    used

    2000 Buick Park Avenue

    176,200 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $762

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Park Avenue in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick Park Avenue

    95,852 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2001 Buick Park Avenue in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Buick Park Avenue

    167,198 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2002 Buick Park Avenue in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Buick Park Avenue

    209,111 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,827

    Details
  • 2002 Buick Park Avenue in White
    used

    2002 Buick Park Avenue

    107,743 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,280

    Details
  • 2002 Buick Park Avenue in Silver
    used

    2002 Buick Park Avenue

    242,205 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,400

    Details
  • 2002 Buick Park Avenue in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Buick Park Avenue

    97,813 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,767

    Details
  • 2003 Buick Park Avenue in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Buick Park Avenue

    183,500 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,455

    Details
  • 2003 Buick Park Avenue in White
    used

    2003 Buick Park Avenue

    131,763 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick Park Avenue

Read recent reviews for the Buick Park Avenue
Overall Consumer Rating
4.813 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 13 reviews
  • 5
    (85%)
  • 4
    (8%)
  • 3
    (8%)
1994 Park Avenue
TomandLin,11/02/2008
We've had this car for over 11 years and it still gets 26+mpg overall and 30mpg on the highway. The only "system failure" is that the cruise control sometimes disengages by itself.
