Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this 1994 Buick Park Avenue for your consideration. This Park Avenue Ultra is powered by a 3.8L supercharged V6 which puts out 225 horsepower to the front wheels through an automatic transmission. This is a strong running vehicle with a surprising amount of power which pulls this vehicle down the road in a silky smooth fashion. The Park Avenue is a great example of American automotive elegance. This example is finished in a beautiful Dark Garnet color with alloy wheels and slimline whitewall tires. There is a modest amount of exterior chrome to give this Buick a high-class appearance without being over the top. Inside the vehicle is a plush burgundy leather interior packed full of convenience features that one would expect on a luxury vehicle such as this. There is dual-zone automatic climate control, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, AM/FM radio with cassette, and a Concert Sound II premium audio system. This Park Avenue is perfect for both daily drives around town or for long haul adventures across the country. Buick designed the park avenue to have a cloud-like ride without sacrificing all driving dynamics. It also comes standard with power steering, cruise control, and power brakes further adding to the vehicle’s impressive list of features. Now is your chance to take home a surprisingly quick, and top of the line American luxury vehicle. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1994 Buick Park Avenue Ultra .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4CU521XR1621348

Stock: P4428 L

Certified Pre-Owned: No

