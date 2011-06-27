Used 2010 Buick Lucerne Sedan Consumer Reviews
Big drop from the Park Ave and La Sabre I've Owned
Car rides well on long trips, which is what I use it for. Comfortable to ride in over long hauls. Turning radius and noise was the first things I noticed on the car. Now that it's broke in, the noises are more abundant, especially from the read and side windows.
Noise issue can't be resolved by GM
car has a noise/vibration coming from the front floor hump at highway speed. Dealer & GM field personnel have changed the transmission , exhaust system, motor mounts and wheel bearings. Noise is still there after 5 weeks at the dealer. GM is taking the car back to the engineering dept for evaluation. I will not be getting it back regardless. Another Lucerne (3.9) at the same dealer has the identical problem. I have asked for a replacement with the 4.6 V8 engine or a full refund. Mt recommendation was to have the NVH engineering guys identify the root cause and then have the appropriate product engineering guys fix it. I am a retired engineer and we solved issues like this in a few hours.
AllWeatherLuxury
My vehicle gets essentially same mileage as a v6 Honda Accord, priced near, and is comparable to the Lexus. Great leather and faux wood interior, sunroof, audio, and onstar. Plus real room for four adults. And golf bags in the trunk.
complaint
I get a wind noise (whistle) from drivers window. Dealer said it was design of outside mirror and can't do anything about it. Noise from engine is caused from fuel injectors according to dealer. Drives me nuts!!!! I love the car except for these two items and I'm stuck with buying a brand new car with bugs they won't fix.
I love my 2010 Lucerne
Its a comfortable car, great ride, great extras, quiet ride. Had a Grand Marquis before this car and it compares to her quit well. Only draw back is the blind spots on both sides by mirrors. Also has a aluminum top which makes it very loud when it is raining. Heated seats, steering wheel (Live in Nebraska) remote start which I Love. I'm thinking of trading her in for a SUV, a little higher off the ground. I feel its very low which make it hard to get in and out. Can't go wrong with a Lucerne!
