Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Sedan Consumer Reviews

Greg A , 06/30/2019 Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 9A)

Purchsed this one year old car to replace a Malibu 2.0T lease. After leasing the Malibu for 3 years I was done with it mainly for 2 reasons: No spare with the 19" tires (wife popped 2 of them at $300 ea.) and the required premium gas at a 50 cent premium, with mediocre around town mileage as low as 14-15mpg in the winter, although on trips have seen over 40mpg. Otherwise except for the ride has been a good car with plenty of power and no reliability problems. When it came time to replace it I decided basically on 2 items that were a must...namely a spare tire and the ability to run on regular gas. i also have doubts about the long term reliability of all of these 4 cyl turbo motors which almost all manufacturers are using now .I like some power in a car so NA 4 cyl cars were not in consideration. The only sedans with V6 engines in 2018 model year which I was looking for were Chevy Impala, Camry, Avalon, and Korean larger cars. The V6 Camrys were too costly compared to the lacrosse, The Impala, although less expensive is a good 6 inches longer than the Lacrosse. The Avalon was reasonably priced but lacked a lot of features and the Technology was universally panned. I would not consider Korean makes. The Maxima looks nice but requires premium gas and has a CVT transmission and is a bit small. So I decided on the Lacrosse although there are not many 1 year old examples for sale because of their limited production numbers. I did find a nice example with only 14,000 miles and after a short time my wife and I are very happy with it. It is beautiful in and out. The interior in particular is impressive along with the long list of features. Seats are very comfortable, the ride is compliant but still handles very well and the cabin is very quiet. I am very impressed with the 3.6L powertrain which is smooth and quick. Car & Driver had the 0-60 time at 5.6 secs. Whereas the Malibu was getting 16-17mpg around town, the Buick is getting 19-20 and on regular gas. On the mileage history readout the best MPG was indicated at 43mpg and that is with a full size car with a 310HP engine which I find incredible. The car has heated-cooled memory and massaging seats, HUD, All latest Tech except Nav (which is not needed with Apple car play) HID articulating Headlights, Blind Spot monitoring, Lane keep assist, rear parking sensors, and a ton more. This car has the standard audio system which I think is at least as good as the Bose system in the Malibu. The only option I would have liked would be the panoramaric sunroof and maybe one of the optional colors. Summing up for the cost of a new base Camry or Accord I acquired a 1 year old premium car with a full warranty that easily meets or surpasses all expectations.