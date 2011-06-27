Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse Consumer Reviews

longmiledriver , 04/10/2013 CXL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

My 2011 model is not listed in Edmunds, an obvious oversite - Mine is a automatic FWD 3.6v engine/transmission - not the AWL. I drive about 43-50k per year - I have not had any issues at all. I purchased with 23.5 k Miles - had a weather strip replaced at purchase time. At 65 mph, I get about 29mpg, at 72 mph, about 26mpg. So far, I have not had to replace a thing. I did have engine light turn on- I am in harsh weather, and the sensor for misfire of a cylinder is really sensitive - this happened only once - I reset it and havent seen it in 15k miles sense. UPDATE It's now 4 years later, and Edmunds still doesn't list the front wheel only 3.6L CXL version... I have the front wheel only version of the 3.6 CXL Lacrosse. I have now 258,250 miles... The engine and transmission perform like it was when I purchased it with 23k miles. I got 100k on the original Pilot, 72k on a pair of Cooper, and now my favorite is the Vogue signature gold, a great tire at a great price - now on 80k. Still comfortable. All 4 speed sensors on hub's went at different times, backup sensor went bad due to low voltage indicator - Lowell Buick told me to go to some hack to figure it out! At 252k miles, my starter went bad. All else works perfect! Cooling and heated seats, mirrors, steering wheel, AC, electric windows locks, radio, etc... nothing is wrong. It drives true, the seats are still comfortable, all electric work. Body is still in great condition. Tiny rust on top of windshield starting. Couldn't be happier I plan on another 100k. MPG still is nearly 30 at 65mph - about 26'sh at 71mph. I use synthetic oil, do this myself, every 8-9 thousand miles or so. It uses 1 quart since I've purchased it used. Usually add a half quart around the 5-6 k mark. This is an update, at 280,800 - all things still working - mpg still the same - slight tick, but doesn't seem serious. Just the back up warning signal isn't working. all good... hoping for another 70k - 350k the goal. I'll let you know. rust over windshield slightly worse. I should take care of that....otherwise, added tires, I use Vogue Signature Gold - very reasonable, got 92k on last set. About 10 k into these - they ride great - definitely best usa tire value performance tire. I think I paid $492 for the set! Discountdirecttire.com try it - free shipping always. Wait for a holiday and get the deals! New update - Just passed the 300,000 mark. About 10k miles ago my transmission had a leak, turned out it was the front plastic housing - not a serious condition but glad I found the leak. Fairly simple fix, then they replaced the transmission fluid. The transmission has always been absolutely perfect! Still no serious issues with engine. My front seat is warn out - I suppose 300k will do that... but the air conditioned and heated seats still work great. So very happy with this car.