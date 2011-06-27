2020 Buick Envision Consumer Reviews

Walt C , 07/07/2020 Essence 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A)

9 of 9 people found this review helpful

2020 Buick Envision is the last and final GM vehicle with the standard 2.5L I4 and 6-speed auto, which is rated very high in reliability by Consumer Reports, and the last and final GM vehicle that is expected to rate high on JD Power's 5-year dependability study. It will be terribly missed when we move on to disposable, less-reliable 3-cylinder turbo vehicles, and up to 12-speed auto transmission soon in the future, with much less weight and thinner-grade on steel quality that can easily bend, melt, and warp after only short 100,000 miles. More MPG = Less Durable, actually. Toyota and Honda are hurting badly too because of this.