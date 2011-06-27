2020 Buick Envision Consumer Reviews
Last/final GM bulletproof vehicle. Order one soon.
2020 Buick Envision is the last and final GM vehicle with the standard 2.5L I4 and 6-speed auto, which is rated very high in reliability by Consumer Reports, and the last and final GM vehicle that is expected to rate high on JD Power's 5-year dependability study. It will be terribly missed when we move on to disposable, less-reliable 3-cylinder turbo vehicles, and up to 12-speed auto transmission soon in the future, with much less weight and thinner-grade on steel quality that can easily bend, melt, and warp after only short 100,000 miles. More MPG = Less Durable, actually. Toyota and Honda are hurting badly too because of this.
Chilli Red Buick
Purchased a 2020 Buick Envision. Love the car. Great to Park has all the safety features. Has lots of room for 5 adults. Rides really smooth. Test drive one and found out how much you will like one.
Luxury That Anyone Can Afford
The Buick Envision all Luxury but priced so that just about anyone can afford it. It comes in a preferred pkg which I purchased and had a lot of options at a affordable price and other options at higher prices for people who want the higher end Bells and Whistles. Powerful get up and go, comfort to the max, heated seats, navigation, and very roomy.
super nice
Great car
