Used 2015 Buick Enclave SUV Consumer Reviews

This is a GREAT car! C. Ferguson , 09/08/2015 Premium Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 26 of 26 people found this review helpful I was shopping around, currently was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse. I liked what I was seeing on the highway in the Enclave so decided to give it a trial. Boy was I pleased! I was offered $7500 off and got exactly what I wanted. This SUV drives like a dream, great acceleration and it is very sporty on the highway. I don't have to let off the gas much going into curves. And what a nice surprise on gas mileage. Averaging 23 mpg on the highway and 21 in town. Electronics work well. A few bugs but not enough to get into a twit about. Great sound. I got a towing package and plan on getting a small travel trailer to do some weekend trips. I am completely satisfied with this car. The only thing I could say negative is the rear seats could be more comfortable for what I paid for the car. Love it! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

My wife loves it but it has issues Tony M , 09/15/2015 Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful This is our second Enclave. As with the first, a strut needed to be replaced before 20k miles (both needed front right strut?), and as with the first one continuous transmission slippage between 2nd and 3rd gears. My second one also has motor-mounts that need to be replaced (31k miles on it)! It is currently in the shop where they are replacing the motor-mounts and have replicated and are trouble shooting the transmission slippage. They are most likely design/quality issues. I work with an exceptional dealership (Carl Black in Atl), and they have been the difference between me walking away from Buick vs. "Sticking it out" as they work out the kinks. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Update after almost 2 years of ownership Elwyn Davis , 05/21/2016 Premium Group 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 35 of 36 people found this review helpful Here is an update prompted by Edmunds after 2 years and 10 months of ownership with about 46,000 miles on our 2015 Buick Enclave. We have not had any problems with this automobile at all in this time and over these miles. Unfortunately, we now have a more comfortable ride in addition to the Enclave, a 2017 Buick Lacrosse. However, that doesn't mean the Enclave is less comfortable than it was. I wrote a review of our 2015 Buick Enclave after 22,000 miles. It was our second Enclave, and it won't be our last. I was prompted by Edmunds to write an update. I wouldn't change a thing from my previous totally supportive review, other than like a fine musical instrument, it seems to be getting better with age. We are getting slightly better highway mileage than we did with our 2008, often getting 22-24 mi per gal, and we have the all wheel drive. It is a comfortable on trips as any automobile in which I have ever ridden. Around town it absorbs bumps and pot holes very well. There has been plenty of room for any use we have found. It has the same interior space as our 2008, which we used for a week's vacation in Colorado for a week carrying 4 adults and 2 grandsons and all of the stuff we 6 people needed. My only suggestion to Buick would be to bring some of the technology features more up to date in refreshes of this wonderful vehicle, such as keyless entry, push button start, and power sun shade with 2nd row seat sun roof. But these are picky little things, far outweighed with the delightful driving experience and usefulness of the vehicle. With the 2008 and 2015 we now have over 130,000 trouble free miles of driving. If you are interested in a near luxury, super comfortable and reliable, spacious people hauler you should seriously consider the Buick Enclave. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Third Impressions Paul Horvick , 11/24/2015 Leather Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) 59 of 62 people found this review helpful This is my third posting. We recently completed a 4987.5 mile trip with the Enclave, from Arizona, to South Carolina, to Florida and back to Arizona. I now have more extended time in the car, and can fine tune my thoughts. The good news is that, on the road travelling, the car is superbly easy to drive, very nice ride, and a feeling of safety and substance. Gas mileage on the highway was also very good, with an overall 26.5MPG for the trip. All worked well, comfort was very nice. The sound system is excellent. The BOSE system and radio was superb. When you also have a very quiet interior even at highway speeds, this was an easy car to be in and drive. The lane deviation system is a very nice feature, particularly useful on the highway. The blind spot warning is also a great feature, particularly when side and rear vision is less than ideal. The forward collision warning system was not in play, but seems like it would be a good feature. The ride, on the highway, is controlled, serene and quiet. (Unlike city driving, where the ride was harsh...feeling every road imperfection.) The navigation system is not particularly intuitive (although when set correctly it was helpful). One very annoying thing is that when our iPhone 6+ was connected via USB, the radio automatically defaults to the music on the iPhone and you must manually go thru the menu to get back to what was on the radio. Front seats are comfy, supportive and good for a long ride. The automatic return to a seat setting was very nice, as were the heated seats and heated steering wheel. Cruise control worked fine, but more than once I inadvertently turned on the heat to the steering wheel rather than engage cruise control. As noted in an earlier post, the middle row of seats is a joke. Compared to our Sienna van, the seats were uncomfortable even for people that are well under 6' tall. I really want to like the car. It is good looking, cruises well, and gets good MPG on the highway, But....the ride is harsh in town, about 15MPG in town, and the lines of sight in the rear and sides are awkward, more so in town driving. The rear seat comfort also is very poor for a car in this price category. We bought at the end of the 2015 model cycle; it had an MSRP of $47K, and we paid just over $37K. Buick also has a fairly decent reliability rating, and the 48mo warranty is a plus. Lots of good things about the car....a few that are poor. But, if the rear seat is not a concern, and perhaps without the towing package the city ride would improve, it is a safe and good looking car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value