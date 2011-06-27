  1. Home
Used 2008 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Enclave
4.4
274 reviews
Select your model:
Stay away from the 2008 Enclave,Traverse,Acadia

fr8bil, 02/19/2012
92 of 95 people found this review helpful

In '08 models of the GM vehicles sharing the "Lambda" platform including Enclave, Traverse and Acadia, GM built the V-6 using a defective timing chain. These chains are prone to stretching which throws a trouble code 1st or causes major engine damage. GM/Buick's solution is to re-program the on-board oil life monitor to advise owners to change oil more frequently which will not fix anything. If the vehicle is still under warranty when the chains stretch, they will be replaced with completely different part numbers. If not under warranty you are screwed for about a $4-$5K repair. GM refuses to do a recall and there should be a class action pn this issue. Cargo door latch, steering squeaks

WHAT A MISTAKE!

The Sarge, 08/25/2016
CXL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
43 of 44 people found this review helpful

I purchased a used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL. It was well maintained and clean. My first trip out of town I got a warning that the transmission was hot and it needed to be idled. I did this several times on my trip hoping that it would not leave me stranded. Luckily, the trip was only 50 miles. I called Buick and they advised me that the warranty had expired. I took the vehicle to a local Buick dealership which could not find anything wrong with the transmission. I then took the vehicle to another dealership and they did discover a problem with the trans. I called customer service about this issue and was given nothing but the runaround. After speaking to 2 "senior service advisors" I was still in the same spot. The Buick is still at the dealership waiting to get repaired (about $3000). To top things off, I received a follow-up call from Buick. Why? they never assisted me on anything. Stay away from this SUV and any other Buick product unless you have extra $$$ and a whole lot of patience and time.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
$ 48,000.00 Mistake

jasongr, 05/19/2014
48 of 50 people found this review helpful

We purchased our 2008 Buick Enclave in late 2007. It was My wife's dream vehicle until the problems began i.e. Sunroof leaking,trans slipping,rattlle in rear drivers side,liftgate opens on it's own,service airbags light on twice, traction contol light on twice, reduced power on the highway three times,steering wheel rubbing noise,service stability light on,left front stabilizer is loose,air conditioning has been serviced twice for leaking and noise,front shocks replaced,brake rubbing noise,power steering pump leaking,front timing cover gasket leaking,right rear door weather stripping coming loose,noise while driving 50-60 mph on highway.washer heater causes fires, Don't buy this vehicle!

never buy a 2008

bummedcustomer, 05/16/2016
CXL 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
23 of 24 people found this review helpful

I was so excited, thought i had found my dream car, an answer to not wanting a mini van. I love the layout of this car, but i swear it is in the shop more than my driveway Leaks water, has had multiple issues including my power steering suddenly going out on me hard to handle this big of a car with no power steering! if it wasn't constantly breaking down or flooding from the rain i would love it but i literally despise GMC for not recalling the whole car!

Comfort
Reliability
Value
A bad investment I still want to love

fortiter, 12/17/2012
41 of 44 people found this review helpful

The Enclave is a great car and I do not like speaking ill about it, but our vehicle has been very disappointing in terms of reliability. We thankfully purchased it under warranty at 30K and it required a new power steering pump, rack and pinion, a radio, and other minor repairs all covered under warranty. Since then, several issues have come up which were not under warranty. The moonroof was leaking and require an $800+ repair for a new seal and replacement of some of the drainage channels. The heating actuator failed to the tune of $400+ in repairs. I was quoted a cost of $200 to replace the key FOB which went bad. Overall, not what I expect from a "luxury vehicle" in terms of quality.

