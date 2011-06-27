Used 2008 Buick Enclave Consumer Reviews
Stay away from the 2008 Enclave,Traverse,Acadia
In '08 models of the GM vehicles sharing the "Lambda" platform including Enclave, Traverse and Acadia, GM built the V-6 using a defective timing chain. These chains are prone to stretching which throws a trouble code 1st or causes major engine damage. GM/Buick's solution is to re-program the on-board oil life monitor to advise owners to change oil more frequently which will not fix anything. If the vehicle is still under warranty when the chains stretch, they will be replaced with completely different part numbers. If not under warranty you are screwed for about a $4-$5K repair. GM refuses to do a recall and there should be a class action pn this issue. Cargo door latch, steering squeaks
WHAT A MISTAKE!
I purchased a used 2008 Buick Enclave CXL. It was well maintained and clean. My first trip out of town I got a warning that the transmission was hot and it needed to be idled. I did this several times on my trip hoping that it would not leave me stranded. Luckily, the trip was only 50 miles. I called Buick and they advised me that the warranty had expired. I took the vehicle to a local Buick dealership which could not find anything wrong with the transmission. I then took the vehicle to another dealership and they did discover a problem with the trans. I called customer service about this issue and was given nothing but the runaround. After speaking to 2 "senior service advisors" I was still in the same spot. The Buick is still at the dealership waiting to get repaired (about $3000). To top things off, I received a follow-up call from Buick. Why? they never assisted me on anything. Stay away from this SUV and any other Buick product unless you have extra $$$ and a whole lot of patience and time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
$ 48,000.00 Mistake
We purchased our 2008 Buick Enclave in late 2007. It was My wife's dream vehicle until the problems began i.e. Sunroof leaking,trans slipping,rattlle in rear drivers side,liftgate opens on it's own,service airbags light on twice, traction contol light on twice, reduced power on the highway three times,steering wheel rubbing noise,service stability light on,left front stabilizer is loose,air conditioning has been serviced twice for leaking and noise,front shocks replaced,brake rubbing noise,power steering pump leaking,front timing cover gasket leaking,right rear door weather stripping coming loose,noise while driving 50-60 mph on highway.washer heater causes fires, Don't buy this vehicle!
never buy a 2008
I was so excited, thought i had found my dream car, an answer to not wanting a mini van. I love the layout of this car, but i swear it is in the shop more than my driveway Leaks water, has had multiple issues including my power steering suddenly going out on me hard to handle this big of a car with no power steering! if it wasn't constantly breaking down or flooding from the rain i would love it but i literally despise GMC for not recalling the whole car!
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A bad investment I still want to love
The Enclave is a great car and I do not like speaking ill about it, but our vehicle has been very disappointing in terms of reliability. We thankfully purchased it under warranty at 30K and it required a new power steering pump, rack and pinion, a radio, and other minor repairs all covered under warranty. Since then, several issues have come up which were not under warranty. The moonroof was leaking and require an $800+ repair for a new seal and replacement of some of the drainage channels. The heating actuator failed to the tune of $400+ in repairs. I was quoted a cost of $200 to replace the key FOB which went bad. Overall, not what I expect from a "luxury vehicle" in terms of quality.
Sponsored cars related to the Enclave
Related Used 2008 Buick Enclave info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- Buick Envision 2020
- 2020 Buick Encore GX
- 2019 Encore
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- Buick Regal Sportback 2019
- 2020 Encore
- 2020 Enclave