Used 1998 Buick Century Consumer Reviews
1998 Buick Century Custom 4 Door Sedan
Bought this car used it's Canadian made. Has alot of things that go wrong for no reason and could have easily been remedied if addressed correctly during manufacturing processes. Replaced the fan blower because it's mounted upside down under passenger side it wore the spacer so it would hang up squeel and stop. Head Gasket is blown for no reason other than bad mixture of parts componants engine to Head cover two different metals that destroys the Gasket.Caused the coolant to mix with the oil.
Comfortable and smooth and 11 years old
This car has large comfortable seats, smooth ride, and a huge trunk. Nice for travel. If you need a trunk to hold 4 golf bags, this is the car for you. The only problems I've had are two windows quit working, the ABS needed repair, and the cup holders broke off. Had its first tune up at over 100,000 miles. If you use the door button to lock the doors when you get out, there is a delay after you shut the door before the car locks (in case you forgot keys or something). If you don't want the delay, you just hit the button twice, or you can use the key fob to lock it instantly.
Don't let the looks fool you
She isn't the fastest nor is she the prettiest. But, our 98 Century is holding up remarkably well considering she's about 18 years old. The Odometer went out @ 154k about 9 months ago. These cars are known to have faulty wiring problems, as we have to have the driver door and another door open to control the windows, which is dangerous if you drive off forgetting you had a door partially cracked open. Otherwise, doing regular engine maintenance has kept her running like a dream. The maintenance guy was even like "Wow! Your cruise control still works. A lot of these cars don't have it anymore because they didn't take good care of the engine". So yeah if you take moderately good care of this car it will take VERY good care of you. Our buick gets very very hot in direct sunlight which is great for winter time. Also, if you have decent tires on yours, you can outdrive most AWD vehicles in the snow. And it's awesome. We were being told the engine might go soon, so we went out and bought a 2002 Regal LS to have for when this car goes out. But, honestly, since the mechanic fixed her up I think she's gonna make it to 200k hopefully, and we can just have the Regal sit in the parking lot for 4 months and use ole reliable to pay off new reliable.
1998 Century
The strong points of the car are reliability and a soft comfortable ride, which are the two reasons why I bought the car. Vehicle tends to bounce when going over bumps. Handling is soft and not precise.
Great car
I've had this car for 9 years now- it's been great. No major issues,a few flaws, but 1998 was the first year of the new model. I have about 210,000 km (divide that by 1.6 for miles) and I just did regular maintenance. Very confortable and quiet. As it is getting older, I consider replacing it with an Audi A8 or BMW 760i but in all honesty I have no reason other than getting a new and fancy toy. I highly recommend it (check the J.D. Power reports on Buick, both Century and Regal).
