2019 Buick Cascada Convertible Consumer Reviews
Cascada - Positively Surprising Buick Convertible
Other than relatively poor road visiblity with the top up, which is just an excuse to put the top down more often, the Cascada was positively surprising. This car seats 4 comfortably, not many do. It’s fun to drive and you don’t have to pay 40, $50000 or more to own it. The insulated top prevents road noise well. The top is also simple and fast to put up or down, even while moving slowly. (Another excuse to put the top down) And based on various rankings, it scores high in most. It has attractive exterior lines with the top up or down and interior styling to complete a positively surprising convertible by Buick
Just bought a Cascada
I've owned a SAAB convertible, Mini Cooper convertible, Wrangler, and a Ford Mustang convertible. This car blows all of them away. It's a beautiful car. I bought it for the great predicted reliability ratings. The critics are wrong. This is a fantastic automobile. Buy a slightly used one to get maximum value. I paid only $25K for one with 14K miles. It rides and looks beautiful. I've been afraid of GM products, but this car is the BMW without the badge, nor the expensive maintenance, or reliability worries. If you care more about reliability and long term maintenance costs this is the car for you.
Cascada: well thought out design and a real Looker
We have owned our 2019 Sport Touring model since October 2019 and so far it's been perfect. Even though it was originally introduced in 2013 in Europe, the styling is unique enough that it still turns heads. Some "professional" reviewers have criticized the control stack having too many buttons. Really! I sometimes wonder if many of them just copied someone else's review. It's obvious they didn't spend much time in the car because after a while the controls become intuitive. I find the buttons to be quicker but if you prefer many of the functions can also be accomplished on the touch screen, and in addition Cascada includes voice activation control. And their criticism of the weight seems odd because it is similar, or in some cases less, than the the other convertibles in its size class: Audi A5, Mercedes-Benz C Series, and BMW 4 Series. GM added a steel x-frame to reinforce the uni-body and although this comes with a weight penalty, the result is an exceptionally rigid chassis with no cowl shake. I've driven on some twisty bits and can attest that the steering is very responsive and handling is as good as you'll find in any front drive competitor. The tire/wheel size is the same as you find on the front of a new 911 so there's plenty of grip. Seats have outstanding support, just right for a cruiser, and the top is simple to operate and provides good sound and temperature insulation.
Watch out for that car next to you
I would have purchased this nice looking convertible except for an important missing safety feature. There is no blind spot warning. Also, I’m a little worried about a car assembled in Hungry. It seemed a little tinney. Driving with the top up and no blind spot warning is an accident waiting to happen.
