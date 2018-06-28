2019 Buick Cascada Convertible
What’s new
- The 2019 Buick Cascada is unchanged
- Part of the first Cascada generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Large trunk for a convertible if you forgo being able to lower the top
- Soft top offers good sound and temperature insulation
- Base model offers plenty of features for the price
- Poor acceleration, especially compared to competitors
- Limited and out-of-date technology features
- Weight hurts handling and fuel economy
- Complicated button layout and user interface
Which Cascada does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating5.6 / 10
The 2019 Buick Cascada has sharp looks and rides on massive 20-inch wheels, but it's fundamentally an outclassed vehicle that is down in comfort, performance and efficiency compared to other four-seat convertible models.
At a rated 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque, the Cascada's turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine makes good power. But its six-speed automatic transmission is sluggish to shift, and the car is heavy. The combination results in tepid acceleration. To keep up with traffic, you'll always be on the gas, which also hurts its efficiency.
It's a disappointing experience on the inside, too. While the Cascada's infotainment system comes with navigation and a 4G LTE connection, and is compatible with Siri Eyes Free, its center console is button-laden. And it doesn't feature Apple CarPlay or Android Auto like other Buick models.
If you're dead set on the looks or the price, the Cascada isn't necessarily a bad car. But there are other convertibles, such as the BMW 2 Series Convertible, Ford Mustang and Mini Cooper Convertible, that are more modern and offer higher efficiency, better handling, and more technology for similar, or not much more, money.
2019 Buick Cascada models
The 2019 Buick Cascada convertible is offered in three trim levels: base (1SV), Premium and Sport Touring. All trims come with largely the same equipment, with the Premium receiving a handful of upgrades and the Sport Touring primarily incorporating an appearance package.
Powering all versions is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard equipment for the base Cascada includes 20-inch alloy wheels, a power-operated convertible soft top, adaptive xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors and remote engine start. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, 50/50-split folding rear seats, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen display, voice controls, a rearview camera, OnStar with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB media interface.
The Cascada Premium adds foglights, automatic wipers, automatic headlights, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, air deflectors for the front and rear seats, and a navigation system.
Step up to the new Sport Touring trim and you get a unique paint color and distinctive alloy wheels, special black interior trim and a flat-bottom steering wheel.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|5.6 / 10
|Driving
|5.5
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|6.5
|Technology
|5.0
Driving5.5
Acceleration5.0
Braking7.0
Steering6.0
Handling5.0
Drivability5.5
Comfort7.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration7.5
Climate control7.0
Interior6.0
Ease of use5.5
Getting in/getting out6.5
Driving position6.5
Roominess6.5
Visibility5.0
Quality5.5
Convertible top
Utility6.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space7.0
Child safety seat accommodation6.0
Technology5.0
Smartphone integration4.0
Driver aids5.0
Voice control5.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Buick Cascada.
Trending topics in reviews
- seats
- comfort
- interior
- appearance
- handling & steering
- dashboard
- visibility
- technology
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
Other than relatively poor road visiblity with the top up, which is just an excuse to put the top down more often, the Cascada was positively surprising. This car seats 4 comfortably, not many do. It’s fun to drive and you don’t have to pay 40, $50000 or more to own it. The insulated top prevents road noise well. The top is also simple and fast to put up or down, even while moving slowly. (Another excuse to put the top down) And based on various rankings, it scores high in most. It has attractive exterior lines with the top up or down and interior styling to complete a positively surprising convertible by Buick
I've owned a SAAB convertible, Mini Cooper convertible, Wrangler, and a Ford Mustang convertible. This car blows all of them away. It's a beautiful car. I bought it for the great predicted reliability ratings. The critics are wrong. This is a fantastic automobile. Buy a slightly used one to get maximum value. I paid only $25K for one with 14K miles. It rides and looks beautiful. I've been afraid of GM products, but this car is the BMW without the badge, nor the expensive maintenance, or reliability worries. If you care more about reliability and long term maintenance costs this is the car for you.
We have owned our 2019 Sport Touring model since October 2019 and so far it's been perfect. Even though it was originally introduced in 2013 in Europe, the styling is unique enough that it still turns heads. Some "professional" reviewers have criticized the control stack having too many buttons. Really! I sometimes wonder if many of them just copied someone else's review. It's obvious they didn't spend much time in the car because after a while the controls become intuitive. I find the buttons to be quicker but if you prefer many of the functions can also be accomplished on the touch screen, and in addition Cascada includes voice activation control. And their criticism of the weight seems odd because it is similar, or in some cases less, than the the other convertibles in its size class: Audi A5, Mercedes-Benz C Series, and BMW 4 Series. GM added a steel x-frame to reinforce the uni-body and although this comes with a weight penalty, the result is an exceptionally rigid chassis with no cowl shake. I've driven on some twisty bits and can attest that the steering is very responsive and handling is as good as you'll find in any front drive competitor. The tire/wheel size is the same as you find on the front of a new 911 so there's plenty of grip. Seats have outstanding support, just right for a cruiser, and the top is simple to operate and provides good sound and temperature insulation.
I would have purchased this nice looking convertible except for an important missing safety feature. There is no blind spot warning. Also, I’m a little worried about a car assembled in Hungry. It seemed a little tinney. Driving with the top up and no blind spot warning is an accident waiting to happen.
Features & Specs
|Sport Touring 2dr Convertible
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$37,070
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5500 rpm
|2dr Convertible
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$33,070
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Premium 2dr Convertible
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$36,070
|MPG
|21 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cascada safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver when it detects a potential collision with an obstacle in front of the vehicle.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Alerts the driver when the vehicle drifts out of its lane.
- Automated Rollover Pop-Up Bars
- Deploys hidden roll bars to protect passengers in the case of a rollover.
Buick Cascada vs. the competition
Buick Cascada vs. Ford Mustang
If you'll be using the rear seats for more than just a backpack or your shopping, the Cascada makes a lot of sense. Its rear seats are palatial compared to what's in the Mustang, and there's more trunk volume as well. But if it'll be just you and a passenger, the Mustang offers much better performance and smartphone connectivity. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford Mustang.
Buick Cascada vs. Audi A3
The Cascada has the A3 beat in price, interior roominess and cargo space, but the A3's lightweight and modern suspension means it drives like a sports car. In order to match the Cascada's long list of standard features, you'll be spending a lot more on the A3. The end result is worth it, though. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Audi A3.
Buick Cascada vs. Mini S Convertible
While the Cascada is a much bigger car, the Cooper has nearly the same amount of passenger space. Trunk space is still in the Buick's favor. We also think the Cooper's classier interior design will probably be more appealing to someone looking for a four-seat convertible. Greater fuel efficiency is another Mini benefit. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mini Cooper.
More about the 2019 Buick Cascada
The 2019 Buick Cascada is a convertible that promises to combine the practicality of a small car with fun-in-the-sun motoring. It offers a relatively well-insulated cabin thanks to its thick power soft top, and it comes with a trunk that, if you're willing to forgo being able to lower the roof, is large for a convertible.
The Cascada's turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque to drive the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately it also weighs about 4,000 pounds, making it one of the slowest convertibles on the road.
This Buick's troubles don't end there. The interior technology is dated, and the interface is complicated by the sheer number of buttons in the cabin. The massive curb weight and its compact-car roots also hurt the Cascada's handling and braking performance. In almost every way, the Cascada is simply behind the curve.
The base Cascada does come with a strong standard equipment list. On the outside you get 20-inch alloy wheels, a power soft top, adaptive xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors and remote engine start.
Inside, you'll find leather upholstery, eight-way power and heated front seats, 50/50-split folding rear seats, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control. Infotainment is handled by a 7-inch touchscreen display with Buick's IntelliLink interface, voice controls, a rearview camera, OnStar with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB media interface.
Moving up to the Cascada's Premium trim level gets you a few practical upgrades, such as foglights, automatic wipers and headlights, forward collision and lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and navigation. The Sport Touring trim adds unique paint colors and trim pieces, such as a flat-bottom steering wheel.
If you're considering the Cascada, make sure to read our full review. If you decide it's the right convertible for you, take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Buick Cascada in your area.
