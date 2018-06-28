  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
5.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(5)

2019 Buick Cascada Convertible

#5 Convertible

What’s new

  • The 2019 Buick Cascada is unchanged
  • Part of the first Cascada generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Large trunk for a convertible if you forgo being able to lower the top
  • Soft top offers good sound and temperature insulation
  • Base model offers plenty of features for the price
  • Poor acceleration, especially compared to competitors
  • Limited and out-of-date technology features
  • Weight hurts handling and fuel economy
  • Complicated button layout and user interface
Which Cascada does Edmunds recommend?

Four-seat convertibles are pricey affairs, so opt for the Cascada 1SV, its base trim. You're only losing out on fancy trim and colors, but you get the same powertrain, flashy 20-inch wheels, navigation system, and advanced driver-assist systems. This makes it one of the best-equipped convertibles for the segment.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

5.6 / 10

The 2019 Buick Cascada has sharp looks and rides on massive 20-inch wheels, but it's fundamentally an outclassed vehicle that is down in comfort, performance and efficiency compared to other four-seat convertible models.

At a rated 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque, the Cascada's turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine makes good power. But its six-speed automatic transmission is sluggish to shift, and the car is heavy. The combination results in tepid acceleration. To keep up with traffic, you'll always be on the gas, which also hurts its efficiency.

It's a disappointing experience on the inside, too. While the Cascada's infotainment system comes with navigation and a 4G LTE connection, and is compatible with Siri Eyes Free, its center console is button-laden. And it doesn't feature Apple CarPlay or Android Auto like other Buick models.

If you're dead set on the looks or the price, the Cascada isn't necessarily a bad car. But there are other convertibles, such as the BMW 2 Series Convertible, Ford Mustang and Mini Cooper Convertible, that are more modern and offer higher efficiency, better handling, and more technology for similar, or not much more, money.

2019 Buick Cascada models

The 2019 Buick Cascada convertible is offered in three trim levels: base (1SV), Premium and Sport Touring. All trims come with largely the same equipment, with the Premium receiving a handful of upgrades and the Sport Touring primarily incorporating an appearance package.

Powering all versions is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque. It drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Standard equipment for the base Cascada includes 20-inch alloy wheels, a power-operated convertible soft top, adaptive xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors and remote engine start. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power-adjustable and heated front seats, 50/50-split folding rear seats, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 7-inch touchscreen display, voice controls, a rearview camera, OnStar with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB media interface.

The Cascada Premium adds foglights, automatic wipers, automatic headlights, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, air deflectors for the front and rear seats, and a navigation system.

Step up to the new Sport Touring trim and you get a unique paint color and distinctive alloy wheels, special black interior trim and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Buick Cascada Sport Touring Red Sport (turbo 1.6L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Scorecard

Overall5.6 / 10
Driving5.5
Comfort7.0
Interior6.0
Utility6.5
Technology5.0

Driving

5.5
It's heavy, underpowered and saddled with an indecisive transmission. As such, the Cascada is slow, and the numb steering and poor handling don't inspire confidence. The brake pedal feel is a high point, but poor braking performance undermines that. This car is clearly designed for cruising.

Acceleration

5.0
The engine is lackadaisical until it's high in the rpm range, where it sadly sounds unhappy. The transmission is too eager to change gears, making gas pedal modulation more difficult than it should be. Our tested 0-60 mph time of 9.1 seconds makes the Cascada one of the slower cars on the road.

Braking

7.0
The firm and responsive brake pedal offers a good amount of feedback and is undoubtedly the Cascada's strongest dynamic feature. The car remains stable, even during panic stops. Unfortunately, we measured a longer-than-average stopping distance for this class.

Steering

6.0
While the steering is precise, it lacks a natural buildup of resistance as you turn the wheel, and it has almost no useful feedback. This makes it hard to judge what's happening at the front wheels and to trust what limited capabilities this car has.

Handling

5.0
There's generous body roll in turns. The Cascada's SUV-like 4,000-pound curb weight coupled with its other dynamic shortcomings conspire to make this a car that is neither capable nor confidence-inspiring. It approaches its limits rapidly and with little warning.

Drivability

5.5
Even on flat roads, the transmission is almost always hunting — grabbing a higher gear the moment you ease up, then downshifting when you ask for even a little bit of power. It's also difficult to judge where the corners of the car are, which makes maneuvering in tight spaces a challenge.

Comfort

7.0
The Cascada's top does a good job of insulating the cabin, and the seats accommodate a range of body types, though they start to wear on long drives. The ride quality is also poor, especially at the price. We appreciate that the climate control relies on buttons, but the layout isn't very intuitive.

Seat comfort

7.0
The seats are shaped to accommodate a number of body types, but they are a bit flat and firm, which means they don't do very much to improve ride comfort. On longer drives, we also found ourselves fidgeting as the seats got a little swampy; the stiffness begins to wear on you after a while.

Ride comfort

6.0
The Cascada manages to mitigate larger impacts, but the overall ride feels far too stiff-legged and busy. Even on relatively smooth pavement, you feel every imperfection. It's not harsh, but it also isn't pleasant, and it feels surprisingly downmarket considering our tester's price.

Noise & vibration

7.5
The noise insulation is good for a convertible, with the soft top doing a good job of keeping out the sound of traffic. There's noticeable wind, road and tire noise, but it's on par with what we'd expect from this class.

Climate control

7.0
The climate control system works well, managing cabin temperature nicely. While we appreciate tactile interfaces, there are quite a few buttons, and they're not all sensibly organized. There is a learning curve, but once you get the hang of it, it's a straightforward system.

Interior

6.0
We appreciate the comfortable seating position and well-insulated soft top, but many of the controls are illogically organized, and the touchscreen is outdated and difficult to reach. The high beltline and short windscreen hurt visibility and make the car feel small inside.

Ease of use

5.5
The steering wheel controls are easy to learn, but beyond that the Cascada has issues. The recessed touchscreen requires leaning out of your seat to reach it, and the interface is dated and not streamlined. The many buttons on the center stack are not logically organized and take a while to master.

Getting in/getting out

6.5
The high front seats for a convertible are a promising start for easy entry and exit. But there's a surprisingly high and wide step-over. Overall, getting in and out in moderately tight parking spaces can be difficult. Accessing the rear seats is a real squeeze.

Driving position

6.5
Longer-legged drivers might wish for more steering-wheel telescope, but the primary controls are within easy reach and the position is comfortable. But the driver sits very low relative to the dash and the beltline, which hurts visibility and feels claustrophobic.

Roominess

6.5
The car feels small inside, especially with the low front windshield that adds to the feeling of closeness even with the top down. Front passengers have enough space, but rear head- and legroom are too restrictive for most adults, and the removable wind blocker renders the rear seat unusable.

Visibility

5.0
With the top up, rear visibility is impaired because of the small rear window. It's also hard to tell where the front end and the corners of the car are. The small side mirrors, poor overall visibility and lack of blind-spot monitoring complicate lane changes.

Quality

5.5
We were disappointed to note a number of creaks and squeaks from around the cabin while driving since our tester showed less than 2,000 miles on the odometer. There's also quite a lot of hard plastic around the interior, though the touch points are mostly padded or covered in soft-touch material.

Convertible top

The Cascada's top is well-insulated against both sound and temperature, and it can be operated at speeds up to 25 mph. However, it takes about 17 seconds to operate, which makes it one of the slower power tops on the market.

Utility

6.5
The Cascada offers some of the utility of a compact car, but only as long as you're willing to forgo using the convertible top. Unfortunately, it lacks many of the clever storage solutions commonly found in newer vehicles. The manual trunk partition that allows the top to work is not convenient.

Small-item storage

7.0
The door pockets are made to fit water bottles, and the car also has a sort of phone cubby/tray and standard cupholders. The center console box and glovebox are relatively small. The Cascada straddles two segments, and for a convertible the storage isn't bad, but for a small car it's lacking.

Cargo space

7.0
There's a manually folding partition in the trunk that must be in place to lower the top. With the top disabled, the 13.4-cubic-foot trunk is average for a small car, but the trunk opening is small. With the partition in place, the usable cargo space drops to about average for a small convertible.

Child safety seat accommodation

6.0
The rear outboard seats offer LATCH anchors, but access is difficult because the front seats don't leave much space and have a tendency to move back if not held in place. With the top up, situating a child seat would require some contortions, but it's possible.

Technology

5.0
The Cascada's technology is notably outdated, with a clunky navigation interface, poor smartphone integration and frustrating voice controls. It also lacks most of the driver aids that are common in cars at its price point.

Smartphone integration

4.0
The Cascada has Bluetooth but doesn't support Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. With only one USB port, charging and USB music options are limited, and the USB interface is poorly optimized. The audio system switches to USB any time a device is plugged in, a minor but persistent irritation.

Driver aids

5.0
The Cascada has forward collision alert and some very loud forward and rear proximity sensors, but no driver aids or active safety features beyond that. There is a rearview camera, but it's low to the ground and presents an awkward and low-resolution view. At this price, we expect more.

Voice control

5.0
The voice controls are very particular about phrasing and procedure, which can make them frustrating to work through. There are spoken prompts but no on-screen guide. In fact, the voice system prompts you to check the manual for a full list of commands. It's another system that feels outdated.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Buick Cascada.

5 star reviews: 80%
4 star reviews: 20%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.8 stars based on 5 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • seats
  • comfort
  • interior
  • appearance
  • handling & steering
  • dashboard
  • visibility
  • technology
  • infotainment system

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Cascada - Positively Surprising Buick Convertible
Scott,
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

Other than relatively poor road visiblity with the top up, which is just an excuse to put the top down more often, the Cascada was positively surprising. This car seats 4 comfortably, not many do. It’s fun to drive and you don’t have to pay 40, $50000 or more to own it. The insulated top prevents road noise well. The top is also simple and fast to put up or down, even while moving slowly. (Another excuse to put the top down) And based on various rankings, it scores high in most. It has attractive exterior lines with the top up or down and interior styling to complete a positively surprising convertible by Buick

5 out of 5 stars, Just bought a Cascada
Paula,
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I've owned a SAAB convertible, Mini Cooper convertible, Wrangler, and a Ford Mustang convertible. This car blows all of them away. It's a beautiful car. I bought it for the great predicted reliability ratings. The critics are wrong. This is a fantastic automobile. Buy a slightly used one to get maximum value. I paid only $25K for one with 14K miles. It rides and looks beautiful. I've been afraid of GM products, but this car is the BMW without the badge, nor the expensive maintenance, or reliability worries. If you care more about reliability and long term maintenance costs this is the car for you.

5 out of 5 stars, Cascada: well thought out design and a real Looker
Robin Oldfield,
Sport Touring 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

We have owned our 2019 Sport Touring model since October 2019 and so far it's been perfect. Even though it was originally introduced in 2013 in Europe, the styling is unique enough that it still turns heads. Some "professional" reviewers have criticized the control stack having too many buttons. Really! I sometimes wonder if many of them just copied someone else's review. It's obvious they didn't spend much time in the car because after a while the controls become intuitive. I find the buttons to be quicker but if you prefer many of the functions can also be accomplished on the touch screen, and in addition Cascada includes voice activation control. And their criticism of the weight seems odd because it is similar, or in some cases less, than the the other convertibles in its size class: Audi A5, Mercedes-Benz C Series, and BMW 4 Series. GM added a steel x-frame to reinforce the uni-body and although this comes with a weight penalty, the result is an exceptionally rigid chassis with no cowl shake. I've driven on some twisty bits and can attest that the steering is very responsive and handling is as good as you'll find in any front drive competitor. The tire/wheel size is the same as you find on the front of a new 911 so there's plenty of grip. Seats have outstanding support, just right for a cruiser, and the top is simple to operate and provides good sound and temperature insulation.

4 out of 5 stars, Watch out for that car next to you
Larry Cannon,
Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

I would have purchased this nice looking convertible except for an important missing safety feature. There is no blind spot warning. Also, I’m a little worried about a car assembled in Hungry. It seemed a little tinney. Driving with the top up and no blind spot warning is an accident waiting to happen.

See all 5 reviews

See all 5 reviews

Features & Specs

Sport Touring 2dr Convertible features & specs
Sport Touring 2dr Convertible
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$37,070
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
2dr Convertible features & specs
2dr Convertible
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$33,070
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
Premium 2dr Convertible features & specs
Premium 2dr Convertible
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A
MSRP$36,070
MPG 21 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 4
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower200 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all 2019 Buick Cascada Convertible features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Cascada safety features:

Forward Collision Alert
Warns the driver when it detects a potential collision with an obstacle in front of the vehicle.
Lane Departure Warning
Alerts the driver when the vehicle drifts out of its lane.
Automated Rollover Pop-Up Bars
Deploys hidden roll bars to protect passengers in the case of a rollover.

Buick Cascada vs. the competition

Buick Cascada vs. Ford Mustang

If you'll be using the rear seats for more than just a backpack or your shopping, the Cascada makes a lot of sense. Its rear seats are palatial compared to what's in the Mustang, and there's more trunk volume as well. But if it'll be just you and a passenger, the Mustang offers much better performance and smartphone connectivity. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford Mustang.

Compare Buick Cascada & Ford Mustang features

Buick Cascada vs. Audi A3

The Cascada has the A3 beat in price, interior roominess and cargo space, but the A3's lightweight and modern suspension means it drives like a sports car. In order to match the Cascada's long list of standard features, you'll be spending a lot more on the A3. The end result is worth it, though. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Audi A3.

Compare Buick Cascada & Audi A3 features

Buick Cascada vs. Mini S Convertible

While the Cascada is a much bigger car, the Cooper has nearly the same amount of passenger space. Trunk space is still in the Buick's favor. We also think the Cooper's classier interior design will probably be more appealing to someone looking for a four-seat convertible. Greater fuel efficiency is another Mini benefit. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Mini Cooper.

Compare Buick Cascada & Mini S Convertible features

More about the 2019 Buick Cascada

The 2019 Buick Cascada is a convertible that promises to combine the practicality of a small car with fun-in-the-sun motoring. It offers a relatively well-insulated cabin thanks to its thick power soft top, and it comes with a trunk that, if you're willing to forgo being able to lower the roof, is large for a convertible.

The Cascada's turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine produces 200 horsepower and 207 pound-feet of torque to drive the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately it also weighs about 4,000 pounds, making it one of the slowest convertibles on the road.

This Buick's troubles don't end there. The interior technology is dated, and the interface is complicated by the sheer number of buttons in the cabin. The massive curb weight and its compact-car roots also hurt the Cascada's handling and braking performance. In almost every way, the Cascada is simply behind the curve.

The base Cascada does come with a strong standard equipment list. On the outside you get 20-inch alloy wheels, a power soft top, adaptive xenon headlights, LED daytime running lights and taillights, heated mirrors, rear parking sensors and remote engine start.

Inside, you'll find leather upholstery, eight-way power and heated front seats, 50/50-split folding rear seats, a heated tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control. Infotainment is handled by a 7-inch touchscreen display with Buick's IntelliLink interface, voice controls, a rearview camera, OnStar with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB media interface.

Moving up to the Cascada's Premium trim level gets you a few practical upgrades, such as foglights, automatic wipers and headlights, forward collision and lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, and navigation. The Sport Touring trim adds unique paint colors and trim pieces, such as a flat-bottom steering wheel.

If you're considering the Cascada, make sure to read our full review. If you decide it's the right convertible for you, take advantage of our shopping tools to find the best deal on a 2019 Buick Cascada in your area.

