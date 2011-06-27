Used 2016 Buick Cascada Convertible Consumer Reviews

In its own league Bobw , 05/20/2016 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 41 of 41 people found this review helpful Bought this car for my wife (she loves it), and to be fair we have not had it but for a few weeks. I was looking for the great American convertible, something like a 1960s Buick LeSabre or Pontiac Catalina, but alas the big, roomy American verts are long gone. I was going to get a 2 series BMW (tiny back seat) or a CPO E350 (same price, 4 years old) convertible, but I went to see this car, too. Glad I did. This car has a comfortable, adult-sized back seat, big trunk for a vert, drives well, has wonderful front seats, and looks great (blue with the cream interior). It feels solid. Despite some of the pundits' reviews, the car feels plenty quick if not sports car quick (this car is not a sports car but a cruiser, which is what I wanted). The top works like a dream and the car is very quiet with the top up. Bose stereo is solid. The few negatives are no memory driver's seat; the low profile 20 inch tires can be jarring on rough pavement; rearward view with the top up is poor; and it is not really an American car, despite the nameplate. Some others have complained about the gadgets in the car like nav and lane change assist, but I have an I-phone for nav (although the Buick's nav works okay) and I can drive without some electronic nanny steering my car. As far as they go, these gadgets work okay, but I do not need them or want them on this or any other car. If you want a relatively affordable convertible that looks great and makes you smile, this could be your car. Update: Have had the car for about six months and we have loved every minute of it. Great car. Update: The car now has 26,900 miles on it. So far we’ve had two unscheduled maintenance issues, one being a tire puncture and the other being a windshield washer motor that went out, and which was repaired under warranty. We still love the car and would recommend it. Update: This is more of a suggestion for owners. Buick recommends a very high 35 PSI (cold) for tire pressures, presumably to enhance gas mileage. I have run the car at between 30 - 32 PSI (cold) and it makes the ride much more comfortable over rough pavement, and where I live rough pavement and potholes is the norm. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Classy convertible SydC , 03/31/2016 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 39 of 39 people found this review helpful Had the Cascada for a month now and it is a joy to drive. It has a classy design and great leather interior that is extremely well designed. We recently went on first road trip of 1100 miles and it was great. We encountered strong winds in New Mexico and the Cascada went straight as an arrow while other vehicles were all over the place. We held the speed at 80 MPH and got 26 MPG which is actually pretty good considering all the headwinds. Cascada allows the user to get extra room in the truck if the top is up by merely pressing forward the device that holds the top in the trunk. We had lots of room for a very large suitcase and three other carry on type bags(also could easily hold a set of golf clubs in this mode). The sound systems is top of the class and can be easily heard because the road noise is kept at a minimum on the Cascada(yes even at 80 MPH). Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Beautiful rattling tin can Scott S. , 06/13/2016 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 46 of 48 people found this review helpful To date, the 2016 Cascada with 5148 miles, has been in the dealership service lane 5 times, all for the same reason. The convertible top is faulty. I initially took the car in due to a very odd knocking and popping sound coming from the rear of the vehicle. My first dealership said it was road noise and I had to deal with it. This was literally metal on metal banging... After I insisted the dealer attempt to diagnose the noise concern, a technician somehow broke the interior panel but didnt tell me, nor replace the actual part. I then received a message once again stating the knocking was just road noise and body-flex and couldnt be fixed. After contacting Buick, I was connected to another dealership which took the time to review the knocking and found the broken panel, and also a screw that wasnt seated properly. Drove home in complete quiet. Three days later... The knocking was back and this time I had a leak on the opposite side of the car. Back to the dealer... They adjusted the top and replaced the seal as the dealer stated the seal had managed to fold incorrectly and formed to that shape and had to be replaced. Further adjustments to the top and the knocking was gone again. A week later... The banging and knocking is back. The interior panel that was replaced has again disconnected and is flapping around constantly. Adjusted, reseated, no more knocking. A week later... banging is back again. Returned to the dealer and had a technician drive the car. After a day in the shop the technician decided to replace a guide pin for the top cover. Noise gone again. 3 days later... Knocking and clacking is back, I have a leak, and the chrome trim was gouged by the service team during the last service. Being returned to the dealer. At this point, the 2016 Buick Cascada has become the biggest let down / regret of my car purchasing life. Though the service team has been polite and helpful, I didnt buy the vehicle for it to be in service more than I am able to drive it. Definitely regret the whole purchase at this point. UPDATE: 12/14/2016 GM and I reached an agreement that included a buy-back of the Cascada. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Just What We Wanted Joe Sabin , 05/03/2016 Premium 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful We wanted a convertible, I wanted something fun to drive with style. I owned a Lotus Elise, but that was too small as we aged, so we were looking for something a little bit more. We looked at the Audi A3, but if it had the features of this (German company Opel) car, it cost $12K more. I didn't buy it to turn heads, but to be honest, it gets a significant amount of attention. Maybe not like the Lotus did, but it's a very good looking car. It's not fast, but it handles well, I love the front end suspension that handles the vagaries of the road and stops the odd bump from pulling the steering. Very nice feature. Overall this is a great touring car with an amazingly quiet interior even with the top and windows down. It's also got super spousal support, a moderate price, and solid overall performance. Take a look, I promise you won't be disappointed...IF you are willing to keep an open mind and realize a Buick can be pretty cool. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value