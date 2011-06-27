Used 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Coupe Consumer Reviews
More Than a Car
After pondering which car to buy once I had traded in my Ferrari f40 and Ferrari f50 I began researching to find the best possible super car. The Bugatti Veyron impressed me the most so I purchased it. It has an understated exterior which is stylish simplicity and the interior is made from the highest quality materials. The second you start the engine, you know that there is enormous power under the hood. It accelerates like nothing I have ever driven and it easily beats my Ferrari Enzo for speed. The acceleration is very linear and smooth.
Worthwhile to upgrade to turbo
The coolest running machine in the world!! There's actually no word I can use to describe the driving feelings. The only thing I can tell you is that I bought a Veyron base in 2006, and enjoyed every detail of it. So this year I bought another one with turbo for my wife. She loves it too. It's much much better than our previous MB SLR.
Excellent car, with some qualifications.
I purchased this car after an unfortunate mishap with my beloved Ferrari that involved a miniature Dachshund and high winds...but that's another story. I am indeed fond of this car and rather enjoy the looks it gets when parked. It is nearly as comfortable and useful as my beloved 1973 Chevrolet Blazer, but lacks the offroad capability of The Beast, as we called it.
Synopsis
Have a friend who purchased a Veyron and have driven it on at least 6 occasions. Beautiful car, however not practical.It will get you the attention that you want, but for this price you are better off buying a used lear jet which will get you further for less cost. The tires themselves cost $30,000 or $12/mile for wear and tear, and overall maintenance is approximately $25-30/mile.Pure joy to drive, however,yet the price makes it affordable only to the super wealthy who desire extreme attention or to the ultra serious car collector.
Lovely Automoblie
I knew I had to have one once I first laid eyes on the vehicle. Unfortunately, ordering one from the factory involved a very long wait, so I purchased one from a fellow in the Middle East sight unseen. After many months of waiting, phone calls, and emails, the car was delivered to my East Coast home after 7 months. The car is absolutely gorgeous and is truly a work of art. But sadly I must admit that due to my height, my feet can't reach the pedals to operate it correctly. My two brothers have enjoyed it immensely as they are taller than myself. I just made the decision to sell it at auction with a no reserve price. Best of luck if you bid on it.
