Used 2001 BMW Z8 Convertible Consumer Reviews

A sweet year BMW-TER , 06/17/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Can it be a whole year has past since I traded my much loved M3 for the Z8? I still miss the M3 - it was greatly loved, but what a replacement. I've found myself in the garage sitting on the workbench just staring at the car. I couldn't begin to list all the comments I've received on the car. Then there is the driving experience, but frankly, that is to be expected - it is the BMW flagship.

Hottest car ever built boatracer81 , 10/12/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is the hottest car on the road. I traded my porsche turbo for the Z8 and it is far superior. The car will smoke the tires off in 1st gear. It handles like a dream and everywhere I go people love it. The stereo is the best stock stereo I ever heard. It is very clean and clear at all volumes. It has an electric top which is great and a removable hard top. The V8 engine puts out just under 400hp and it feels like more. I recommend this car to any car guy as this is the ultimate sports car for the money. The real deal is behind the wheel - it's like a cross between the old Jaguar XKE V-12 and a Shelby roadster, only this is better. All I can say if you can find one, buy it.

They don't make them like this anymore twosmalltowns , 02/29/2012 0 of 1 people found this review helpful This is a fabulous car: exciting to drive, fels great. Just don't expect to get out of the gas station too quickly - people are always coming over to stare and chat. I have had people wave me down on the street to stop so they could photograph it. Awesome car.

Z Acht Routineer , 12/20/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Benchmark combination of performance and styling, with BMW reliability.