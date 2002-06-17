Used 2001 BMW Z8 for Sale Near Me
1 listings
2002 BMW Z814,931 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Lease
$245,000
Consumer Reviews for the BMW Z8
Overall Consumer Rating58 Reviews
BMW-TER,06/17/2002
Can it be a whole year has past since I traded my much loved M3 for the Z8? I still miss the M3 - it was greatly loved, but what a replacement. I've found myself in the garage sitting on the workbench just staring at the car. I couldn't begin to list all the comments I've received on the car. Then there is the driving experience, but frankly, that is to be expected - it is the BMW flagship.
- Ram 1500 Classic 2019